Hundreds of candles lit in Derry and beyond for 'wonderful' Anna Kelly after family request

The 'wonderful' Anna Kelly.

Mrs Anna Kelly is no stranger to Derry Journal readers, having graced its pages in 2021 after her adoring granddaughter, Laura McCool, paid tribute to her for her 92nd birthday.

The gesture followed Anna’s own birthday message to Laura via the Journal, which she delivered to her granddaughter as the family couldn’t travel to be with her due to Covid 19 restrictions.

It was obvious from how they spoke about each other that the family was immensely close. This has become even more evident than in the last few weeks, as Anna entered into end-of-life care.

Anna is known among her five daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, for lighting candles to bless, comfort and support them when they needed it.

At this time, the family is now asking that everyone come together and light candles for Anna, to wish her ‘a gentle and beautiful journey up to Heaven to see the big man himself’.

Laura recently posted a poignant piece of writing on Facebook, in which she told how her beloved granny celebrated an ‘amazing’ 94th birthday in January, but will very sadly not celebrate her 95th.

She added: “She is currently comfortable, pain free and at home with everyone around her which is something she said to me a few years ago was exactly what she wanted when this time came.

“My granny, the legend that is Mrs Anna kelly, has a direct line with God himself and has been lighting candles for us all for years, me particularly (to the point I'm sure her house should have been accidentally burnt down ) So if you have read this far, thank you, but I'd like to ask a little something more of you all.

“Please if you can, would you share this post and light a candle (and either post the pic of the candle in the comments or send it to me via private message) just so I can show her how many people are thinking of her and wishing her a gentle and beautiful journey up to heaven to see the big man himself.”

People responded in their droves and to date, over 250 candles have been lit for ‘elegant and quick-witted’ Anna. Anna’s family feels incredibly lucky and privileged to have shared many years of joy and laughter with her.

Speaking to the Journal, Laura told how her granny has seen every post and every candle and is overjoyed with the love and support being sent to her by friends, family and strangers.

"I’ve shown her every comment and candle and she knows and remembers people, She’s overwhelmed that there are candles being lit in places like Amsterdam and America. She’s bright as a button and having visitors. She’s at home, with everyone around her. I asked how she felt about dying and she’s so, so religious and replied: ‘What do you mean? I’m not worried about that at all.’ She’s amazing.”