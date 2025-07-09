Hundreds of Orangemen to take part in July 12 celebrations in Derry

Hundreds of Orangemen are expected to take part in the main July 12 demonstration in Derry with many supporters also expected to line the streets during the celebrations.

The City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge will parade from Bond Street to the city centre at 8.30am on Saturday morning before returning to May Street by 10am. Four hundred members of the lodge will participate.

Orangemen from Derry city, North Derry and Donegal will then decamp to Coleraine which this year is hosting County Derry's flagship celebration of the Battle of the Boyne.

They will return to Derry to parade from May Street to the city centre and back around 6pm on Saturday.

The Eastbank Flute Band parades along Derry Walls during a previous 'Twelfth' demonstration. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 022

Seven bands will participate in the local demonstrations - the Hamilton Flute Band, Killaloo Accordion Band, Pride of the Orange and Blue Flute Band, Glendermott Valley Flute Band, Churchill Flute Band, East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band and William King Memorial Flute Band.

Prior to the main celebrations a number of feeder parades will be held.

Culmore True Blues Loyal Orange Lodge (LOL) 1866 will demonstrate in Culmore from 7.30am (30 participants and 10 supporters, Three Pipers); The Brother Scott Goligher Memorial LOL 461 will walk from Dennett Gardens in Irish Street to Bond Street from 7.45am (100 participants and 50 supporters, The Hamilton Flute Band); LOL No 2 Cumber Claudy will parade in the village from 8.30am (300 Orangemen and 200 observers, Burntollet, Kildoag Pipe Band, Tulintrain Pipe Band); the Pride of William Auld Boys Flute Band will hold a demonstration from 7.30am in Donemana (25 participants); the Apprentice Boys of Derry Murray Club will parade in Donemana from 10am (15 participants and 10 supporters).

Parades are also planned in Limavady and Burnfoot on Saturday morning.

The celebrations commemorate Dutch prince William of Orange's defeat of James II of England, Scotland, France and Ireland at the Boyne on July 11, 1690 and several smaller parades will take place on the actual calendar anniversary of the battle.

On Friday night at 7pm the Glendermott Valley Flute Band will parade through Drumahoe with 50 participants and five bands - the Glendermott Valley Flute Band, East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band, Killaloo Accordion Band, Churchill Flute Band and the Sergeant Lindsay Mooney Memorial Flute Band.

The Pride of William Auld Boys Flute Band will parade in Donemana from 9.30pm with 25 participants and 100 supporters forecast.

The celebrations were originally held to celebrate the Williamite victory at Aughrim on July 12, 1691, until July 12 became July 22 under the Gregorian calendar in 1752.

The Battle of the Boyne occurred less than a year after the relief of the Siege of Derry.

At the time of the engagement Derry was still suffering the effects of the blockade and burden of the garrison.

The Corporation minutes tells us how in March 1690 the Governor John Mitchelburne asked the Mayor Gervais Squire for subsistence for his men until money was sent from headquarters and in order ‘to prevent any outrages or abuses to the inhabitants by reason of the soldiers’ present want of their pay’.

In September 1690 the Common Council noted ‘very many sad complaints of the poor inhabitants of this place who have ever since the latter end of May last past quartered four companies of Colonel Deering’s Regiment’.