Lilian Seenoi Barr was speaking after approximately 300 people gathered in the Everglades Hotel on Thursday evening, March 7, to celebrate the work of individuals and grassroots community groups working to tackle racism and break down barriers.

Nine trophies were given out on the night, including a new ‘Special Recognition Award’, created by the Migrants Forum. It went to Sarah Roberts, a Welsh schoolteacher living in Donegal.

The award for Anti-Racism Schools Ambassador went to Strabane Academy’s Anti-Bullying Team while the North West Regional College won Anti-Racism School of the Year.

Ulster University student Chaudhary Hamza Riaz was named Young Leader while the prize for Advancing Racial Justice and Fairness went to Multi-Ethnic Sports and Cultures NI (MSCNI).

Oakgrove Primary School’s Edel Sweeney was named Anti-Racism Teacher of the Year while Dr. Mukesh Chugh picked up the Anti-Racism Leader of the Year gong.

BBC Spotlight NI was named Anti-Racism Media of the Year for its programme ‘The Rise of Race Hate’ and finally activist Hilda Orr was named Community Champion of the Year.

Special tribute was paid on the night to the late Eddie Kerr, campaigner, playwright and founder of the charity SEEDS, who passed away in October.

Veteran civil rights activist Eamonn McCann also gave an impassioned oration on the state of the world today and the need for everyone to stand up against injustice wherever they find it.

This year’s Advancing Race Equality Awards were by far the biggest since the event was launched in 2021. Lilian Seenoi Barr said she was delighted at the number of people who turned out to make it an unforgettable evening.

“The mission of the North West Migrants Forum is clear and unwavering - champion racial justice and equity. We understand that achieving such a goal requires collective effort.

“This principle is the foundation of our Advancing Race Equality Awards, designed to spotlight the remarkable contributions of individuals across Northern Ireland who are committed to fostering a shared and inclusive society.

“My heartfelt thanks go out to everyone who contributed to making this event a success.

“Whether you nominated someone, served as a judge or attended the event, your involvement made the evening unforgettable and truly captured the essence of community and hope.

“I hope everyone who was there left the awards feeling inspired and recharged, ready to advance the cause of justice and equality.

“And to all the winners, a massive congratulations to each of you. Each one of you truly deserved your recognition. I am in no doubt that you will keep shining and inspiring those around you with your remarkable contributions towards a more just and inclusive society.

“To our sponsors, thank you for your trust in us and for believing in the process. Your commitment equality within your own organisations is not just commendable but also crucial in driving forward our shared goals.

“Let us keep standing together, facing future challenges with resilience and determination. Together we are a journey to create a fairer, more equitable world.”

Activist and campaigner Hilda Orr with her daughter Catherine Taylor. Hilda was named Community Champion for her work in supporting migrants.

Members of Strabane Academy's Anti-Bullying Team with teachers Mr Hetherington and Mrs Dunn. The Academy won Schools Anti-Racism Ambassador at the awards organised by the North West Migrants Forum.

Dr Eiman Abdel Meguid, a lecturer at Queen's, who was shortlisted for the Anti-Racism Teacher of the Year Award.

Ulster University student Chaudhary Hamza Riaz going to collect his award as Young Leader.