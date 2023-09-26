Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St. Patrick’s Church was packed as mourners celebrated the life of the former school teacher who died aged 84 on Sunday.

Liam’s wife Mary K., children Emer, Kieran, Kevin and Liam, grandchildren and wider circle were joined by members of the local community and representatives from the hurling fraternity from throughout Ireland.

Kilkenny legends Brian Cody and Phil ‘Fan’ Larkin were among those who travelled.

The late Liam Hinphey, who passed away on Sunday, pictured in 2007 after Kevin Lynch's defeat to Dunloy in the Ulster Hurling Club Championship Final at Casement Park.

Liam’s daughter Emer paid poignant tribute.

“I've heard so many stories about daddy over the past couple of days. He fitted a serious amount of living into 84 years. Phrases I've heard more than once have included, 'he was an institution', 'he was so kind to me', 'he was a great man', 'we spent a weekend in...' – and you can fill in the blank, 'I played in Croke Park because of your dad', 'he will be missed' but most often 'he was a legend'.”

Liam was born in Coleraine in 1939 to south Derry parents, his father Bill from Ballymaguigan, his mother Margaret from Magherafelt.

He was raised in Kilkenny, where he enjoyed an ‘idyllic childhood’ on the banks of the Nore.

The late Liam Hinphey, on left, with his family following Kevin Lynch's Dungiven win over Banagher in the Derry Senior Hurling Championship Final in 2007. Included are Liam (on left) his sons Kevin, Kieran and Liam Óg, with their uncle Colm Hinphey. Picture Margaret McLaughlin LV41-726MML

Fr. Joseph Varghese, in his homily, recounted: “He attended local schools and gained entry to the famous St. Kieran’s College, the hurling academy, consolidating his eternal love of the game and his determination to promote it wherever he went.

“As luck would have it following the successful completion of his degree studies in UCD, he returned to his mother's home in Magherafelt in the summer of 1963 and by sheer chance was offered a year teaching in St. Patrick's, Dungiven.

“He taught in St. Pius’ in Magherafelt the following year before returning to Dungiven the following year in 1965 and remained there for his entire teaching career, almost 30 years later becoming vice-principal in his latter years,” Fr. Joe explained.

In Dungiven Liam met the ‘love of his life’ Mary K. Brolly and settled down to raise a family.

His career as a hurler and coach was legendary.

“He became a hurling guru, a master, with some help from Jim McReynolds. He had hurls and sliotars from a variety of sources and set up a hurling dynasty in the Dungiven area...They were frequently Ulster champions and even had all-Ireland success at under age 11.

“Kevin Lynch, whose name is now the club name, was the captain of the first successful team. So successful was hurling in the parish that other local teams were established. He remained committed to coaching the younger children until his health began to deteriorate.”

Fr. Varghese joked how he had been ‘known for his very calm approach to sport’.

"If you would believe that you would believe anything,” he said, noting how he used to congratulate Tipperary and Cork ‘on their marvellous one-in-a-row’ successes.

Emer spoke of how he mentored generations of young people.

“I've heard many funny stories like how he used to confiscate cigarettes from people and then smoke them!

“But I've heard more from people who said that English was one of the few exams they ever passed or how he gave them an opportunity and positively changed their trajectory.

“One man cried yesterday at the wake telling me what a great teacher he was and how good he had been to him and he was one of many.”

He played cricket, golf, basketball, rugby and football but hurling was his true love.

"We all know that his deep passion was for the beautiful game. It was fostered during his time at school in the hurling stronghold of St. Kieran's in Kilkenny, a journey that ended in County Derry. His contribution to hurling in Derry is well documented. Someone described him to me yesterday as the heartbeat of Derry hurling.”

Emer said he would have appreciated the presence of two hurling legends who were also friends.

“He would be very delighted, in particular, and I don't think anyone will mind me saying ‘Fan’ Larkin and Brian Cody have made their way here. Both great friends but also heroes of his,” said Emer.

Fr. Varghese said he was ‘a gifted sportsman and coach, an amazing raconteur, a great Irishman in many forms’.

The priest was struck by the silverware he had amassed over the years.

"I was amazed by the photographs of different medals and trophies in the room where Liam's remains were kept.”

Mary K told him, 'Fr. Joseph, this was his hurling shrine.'”

Emer said: "He was a true Gael. His passion for Irish culture didn't stop with sport. He was a fluent Irish speaker and was well-read in Irish literature, politics and history.

"Some may not know this but he had a deeply sentimental side. He explored the human condition through music, normally opera, through the books he consumed at a ferocious rate, and through poetry, in particular Seamus Heaney,” she said.

Emer recently showed him a photograph of the annual hurling camp in Dungiven when 200 young hurlers gathered in Kevin Lynch Park.

“He was so proud. He was also so proud of the Féile winning team this year and that Dungiven hold the honour of nine Féile wins, the most of any club in Ireland. You can’t drive through the town without seeing young lads with a hurl in their hand. I think that says it all about his legacy.”

She added: “He will leave a big void but we are very, very proud if him and the many, many lives that he had touched and that are better for knowing him.”

She closed with a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson that had earlier been used in tribute by the Dungiven photographer Mary K. Burke: “Do not go where the path leads, go instead where there is no path, and leave a trail.”