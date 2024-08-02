'I always knew I wanted to work with children': Q&A with Maternity Assistant and Garth Brooks fan Amanda Laird

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the fourth of a new series of articles focusing on the people delivering health and social care at the Western Trust & Social Care Trust here in the north west we feature Amanda Laird, Maternity Assistant, Altnagelvin Hospital.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background?

My name is Amanda Laird, growing up I always knew I wanted to work with children. Work experience at school confirmed this as my placement was in day care. I loved every minute of it. I went on to study childcare and I got my first job in day care at 17.

What drew you to a career in the healthcare sector?

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Laird, Maternity Assistant Altnagelvin Hospital.

I knew that I wanted a new challenge after working in child-care for 26 years, but I still wanted to work with babies. I saw this job as a maternity assistant come up and I applied for it. I wanted to share some of my knowledge and experience with parents starting out with their new family.

When did you join the Trust?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I started in the Trust in October 2019. There was so much to learn and take in as I had never worked in the healthcare setting before. I met some fantastic people who shared their knowledge and experiences with me to help me on my journey.

It was a very challenging time when the pandemic struck in 2020 and it was hard working in these conditions having to wear PPE. I felt for the mums as they didn’t have family visit them, but thankfully that is behind us now.

Altnagelvin Hospital.

Can you tell us a little bit about what you do in your day-to-day job?

As a maternity assistant on the ward, I deliver parent craft with mums, for example showing them how to bath, feed and change their babies and helping with breastfeeding. Helping the mums adapt for the hardest job in the world – becoming parents. I also help with the running of the ward, stocking up, getting ready for the next new arrival etc.

How would you describe working in the north west?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When working in the community I help mums get started on their breastfeeding journey, doing house calls with the midwives and parent craft classes for the first-time parents. I also assist at the Tongue Tie clinic and offer support to the mums following the procedure.

What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

I love working for the Western Trust. The most challenging part of the job for me is meeting parents who are finding it difficult to get their breastfeeding journey established.

What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?

The most rewarding aspect of my job is working with parents who are sleep deprived and have a little baby wanting to feed often. Being able to provide a listening ear and letting them know they we are here to help and it will be ok. When the baby has grasped the knack of latching and everything falls into place for the parents is so gratifying and rewarding to see that I have helped a mum on her journey and she is leaving happy and confident within herself.

Can you recall your happiest moment or moments to date in your job?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am happiest at work when I know I’ve made a difference for parents, especially when they are overwhelmed and vulnerable with the arrival of their new baby. I get great satisfaction knowing that I was part of their journey.

What would you say are the benefits of being based in the North West?

There are so many groups of other health professionals leading to the continuity of care for the woman and you can sign post them in the direct they may need like support groups, Sure Start and breastfeeding support groups.

What would you say to someone who was considering following in your footsteps and either working or relocating to the North West?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If someone was to say that they were considering a role like mine, I would say go for it. It is so rewarding working within maternity services, with multi-displinary teams. You get to meet so many people from different cultures and get to give back to the community as a whole. Working in the North-West is great because there are loads of places to shop and socialise.

Can you tell us one thing about yourself that people might not know? (e.g. outside interest, hobby, family, sport, likes, dislikes)

I love American country music. It takes me to my happy place and helps me relax after a long day. I love getting to concerts of my favourite artists Garth Brooks and Luke Combs.

If you had one wish in life, what would it be?

It would be to have a house overlooking the sea! As it would be so tranquil and relaxing.

Can you remember your first patient? First day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I remember my first day very well. I was so overwhelmed that I asked myself “what have I done?” repeatedly. I remember the first wee mum and baby that I helped care for as they were there for my first 3 days of my journey and it was a lovely feeling that we actually helped each other out in those very early days. Me helping her get to grips on parenthood and her helping me decide that I made the right decision and I have never looked back.