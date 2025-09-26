‘I cannot thank them enough': Grateful patient hails support of Altnagelvin Hospital's surgical team and Ward 43

A grateful Derry woman has hailed the ‘kindness and support’ she received from the ‘wonderful’ staff of Altnagelvin Hospital after undergoing major surgery there earlier this month.

Glynis Miller contacted the Derry Journal to praise her surgical team and everyone involved in Ward 43 at the hospital, who, she shared, gave her ‘exceptional’ care following her hysterectomy.

Glynis said she wanted to publicly thank the teams in order to showcase the hospital in a positive manner and to also dispel any fears others may have about undergoing surgery.

Alongside a hysterectomy, Glynis also underwent a bladder repair, posterior repair and had her fallopian tubes removed.

On left, Altnagelvin Hospital and on right, Glynis Miller.

She is now recovering ‘very well’ and said this was in no small part due to the care she received from her surgeons, including Dr. Prendergast and Esther and all in Ward 43.

Glynis also encouraged other patients to not be afraid to ask questions and not to let ‘fear take over’.

"I was honestly terrified before my surgery. I hate anything medical and I also worried about anything negative that I saw or heard.

"But I cannot thank them enough for what they did for me. The surgical team, Dr Prendergast and Esther were the most beautiful souls – so kind and reassuring.

"I was worried about asking questions. I didn’t want them to think I was asking anything silly. But they never made me feel like that. They didn’t rush me and answered all my concerns. So much so that I felt completely ready to go into surgery.”

Glynis also hailed her aftercare, which, she added, helped greatly with her recovery.

“My named nurse, Diane, was amazing. Diane and Rebecca were like rays of sunshine on a cloudy day, lifting up anyone they met. They couldn’t do enough for me. They were so kind and caring. Michelle helped me with late night chats when I couldn’t sleep and the two cleaners, including Kay who is retiring soon, were just amazing. So lovely.”

Glynis said she wanted to share her story as, in her opinion, the staff don’t get the ‘credit they deserve’.

"I have told them all this privately but, as they can’t share it publicly I wanted to do so. I was treated with so much respect and care. They said they were just doing their jobs, but they did so much more than that. I cannot thank them enough.”Glynis added that anyone who is due to have a medical procedure and is afraid, ‘like I was,’ should not be.

"I know it’s scary, but please do ask questions. My treatment, surgery and aftercare was amazing. People are always quick to share negative stories but the positive ones need to be told too. I was overwhelmed by the kindness and care I received. We’re lucky to have them.”

Glynis underwent her surgery after living with health issues for a long time.¶She told how, despite the fact she is still recovering, she ‘cannot get over’ the difference is it has already made to her quality of life.