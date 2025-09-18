'I have had a very busy life...' Derry Journal Friday's Child Michelle Murray

Tell us a little bit about yourself….

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am 54 years old and semi-retired living between Derry and Villamarin in Costa Blanca. I have had a very busy life, working from 15 years old and worked as I studied right up until around 45. I came from a family of ten children (seven girls and three boys) and after 34 years I married my soul mate and best friend Peter, who is from Creggan. He still works in the Council in Derry but will be retiring soon and joining the best life in the sun. I do work part-time from time to time and I have assisted a friend in her estate agents in Costa Blanca.

I am well educated and have over 25 years of operational management in both private and public sectors, and I attained my accountancy qualification in 2013. Whilst working and studying, I have also bought and sold a few properties after renovating them and at the minute I am playing around with stocks and shares. I am very busy with visitors both family and friends in Spain and have held my sister’s hand whilst she has bought her new home in the sun, so I have a bit of experience of the processes in Spain for ex-pats.

How would you describe yourself?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week's Friday's Child is Michelle Murray from Derry.

I am an outgoing, sociable person who plays paddle tennis, walks, horse rides, reads and goes paddle boarding with my guests. When I am home in Derry I host dinner parties with friends and family and I suppose I am known as the hostess with the mostess.

Where do you hail from in the North West?

I am a Derry Girl!!

Where are you living now and what brought you there?

Michelle Murray with fellow Derry women in Monaco.

I live in the Villamartin area in a three bedroom townhouse in a secure community which I love. My journey started over 20 years ago and I was asked to write an article in A Place in the Sun about my journey.

Happiest childhood memory/memory of home?

I love the city lights of Derry at night, especially around Christmas and it is hard to pick one memory from my family experiences as there were a lot.

What do you miss most about home?

Michelle is semi retired living between Derry and Villamarin in Costa Blanca.

I don't really miss home as I return three times a year.

What was your first job?

Everglades Hotel - waitress in the Savanna bar - o.m.g. that was like yesterday when I recall the great times I had in the hotel with all the events.

Favourite book?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I love vampire and werewolf books - I know, strange but sci-fi is my thing.

Favourite film & television show?

Shawshank Redemption and The Game of Thrones.

Favourite expression from home that puzzles people abroad?

Other than the Derry slang, I suppose I have stopped saying 'whats the crack?'

Favourite method of relaxation?

Reading a book chilling by the pool.

Favourite meal from home?

A really good New Zealand lamb dinner.

Who would you most like to meet, dead or alive?

I have met President Clinton which was amazing, and not sure who I would want to meet now - maybe Muhammad Ali because I just missed him in Cancun one time.

What makes you happy?

Being around happy, kind positive people.

What makes you angry?

Bullying.

What human quality do you most admire?

Kindness and humour.

What human quality do you least admire?

Manipulation.

What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?

Pulling out a sanitary pad in a bar in Letterkenny one night looking for a pen in front of a few boys.

What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life?

My mum’s death.

What is your greatest fear?

Drowning.

What has been the high point of your life to date?

Retiring at 50 an paying off three mortgages.

What is your most treasured possession?

A holy medal that belonged to my mum.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After assisting my immediate family and friends, i would give some money to a charity of worth.

If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for?

Happiness for my family and friends.

And how would you like to be remembered?

I'm not sure i want to be remembered.

If you could write your own epitaph what would it be?

Go for it!