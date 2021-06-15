‘I’d rather be truthful than try to please’ : DUP Derry & Strabane Alderman on why he quit party

As Arlene Foster resigned as First Minister yesterday, Ald. McCready confirmed that he was quitting the party over the treatment meted out to his former party leader and a range of other issues.

The Faughan Councillor told the ‘Journal’ there was a sense of relief now that the decision has been made and made known. “There was a series of factors. In terms of timing, the handling of Arlene Foster and the matter in which that leadership transition happened concerned me deeply. For me it was disgraceful. I wouldn’t accept it and it’s not how I treat people so it’s very difficult for me to remain in a party when they conduct themselves in that way at that high a level.”

Ald. McCready also said that, equally, in terms of the leadership race, of the two candidates he would have preferred Jeffrey Donaldson “if I did have a vote, which I didn’t, which was another issue - none of the Councillors had any say which just shows the disconnect between the higher levels and the lower levels within the party.”

Alderman Ryan McCready.

Mr McCready said he feels he has “the moral courage and fibre to be unpopular and to be truthful to yourself”. “When you find something unacceptable then don’t accept it, and that is exactly what I have done today. It will be uncomfortable for some, but I would rather be truthful with people than try and please them.”

Taking the temperature on the ground to date, he said reaffirmed his decision.

“People in the grassroots are generally not happy with politics and specifically with me in the Democratic Unionist Party so I need to give them a breath of fresh air, listen to the grassroots and take it from there.”

Alderman McCready reiterates that he believed Jeffrey Donaldson could take taken the DUP in a different direction.

“I would have been more in favour of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who, I believe, would have kept on that trajectory of being more moderate and progressive, that was initiated by Arlene Foster, as opposed to what I perceive - Edwin Poots would be more regressive in his politics.”

In his two years to date as an elected representative on Derry & Strabane Council, Ald. McCready has been noted as a more ‘progressive’ voice for unionism, and has spoken up on issues including LGBT rights.

“I have been consistent on voting on any contentious issues. I have steered away from the party line on numerous occasions and I seem to have the freedom to do that - or there are just no balances or checks in place from the higher headquarters.” Ald. McCready said there were other issues that concerned him as well both within the party and externally.

“Geographically where we are in Londonderry, it seems to always play second fiddle to Belfast not just in the DUP but in politics in general and that also needs to change.”

When asked if Councillors in Derry & Strabane working together on a cross-party basis had opened his own eyes to the potential for power sharing, he said there was some great work going on, but that there were still major issues. “Yes, there are incredibly successful partnerships that have been running through Council but I still have issues within Council - the manner in which members would bring in very divisive agendas and drive them forward at the expense of the public purse and ratepayers. That is something I really disagree with at times. I’ve made that vocally clear in there as well.”

One bone of contention is the recently proposed and adopted Irish Unity Working Group. “I have no problem with any political party having an agenda, a vision or objective for them to attain but when you bring it in and shape that through public money and ratepayers money through the Council, where unionists are a significant minority, it just seems absurd to me.

“Those who I represented and represent moving forward find that unacceptable and deeply offensive to be carried out in this manner. They just want basic services, they want access to clean, well-managed cemeteries - there are differences in cemeteries because of a lack of staff and resources and yet, somehow, members can find the time for Council officers, employees and funding to initiate this type of working group.”