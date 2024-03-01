Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It follows the recent publication of Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) figures, which estimate the cleaning costs of between £17m and £700m for the dump.

A motion, put forward by Independent Councillor Raymond Barr at a Full Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 28, proposed that the Council contacted project leaders and ask about costs for direct remediation, future monitoring costs and changes in land value, among other finance-related queries.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

“I’m sure we have all heard the news this week about the potential clean-up coasts,” Cllr Barr said. “And I have written to the Remediation Team twice, seeking basic information about how officials had scored costs on each potential option.

“I received a response that the remediation specialists do not require quantitative figures to complete their comparison between various remediation options.

“So, in essence, they’re officially telling us that they didn’t use any figures or data to determine cost for each option.

“Given the importance of this issue, I’m asking that we as a council seek answers to these questions. Our constituents deserve to know the background information being used that will ultimately lead to a remediation strategy, which the new Minister will be published in the next two months.”

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said the situation at Mobuoy was “deeply concerning for all of us” and had left residents “aghast”.

Alderman Middleton added: “Whilst I believe we must seek answers to ensure clarity, we must consider to urge the DAERA Minister to provide an action plan.”

Sinn Féin councillor Alex Duffy said the dump was a “concerning and ongoing issue for the people of the Faughan DEA”, and amended the proposal to invite representatives to a Council meeting to answer questions.

Independent Councillor Paul Gallagher said that the project team could provide answers to the proposed questions before a meeting, which would allow councillors to “question them a whole lot better”.

Colr. Gallagher added: “This is an issue that’s been going on for a very long time, and I don’t think you should be shooting the messenger.”

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin called the dump a “scandal” but was hopeful that, with the reformation of Stormont, there was hope to address it.

Colr. Harkin concluded: “The amount to remediate it is terrifying, given the other financial pressures on us. The slowness of action is frustrating and allowing the situation to deteriorate, so the more questions the better because people want answers.”

