In a broken world we can face what comes in 2025 if we pull together - Derry Bishop Donal McKeown

The following is Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown’s Christmas message. In his address he contrasts the ‘wanton slaughter’ witnessed in the land of Jesus’ birth with the spirit of kindness and compassion being witnessed here and elsewhere this festive season.

The last few years have been difficult for many people. There’s been the pandemic, there’s been the financial crisis, there’s homelessness for many, and broken relationships.

I know parents do great work at home in order to try and cheer up the children, but there’s lots of things hanging over us. And of course we’ve seen so much of war, particularly in the land where Jesus grew up. We’ve seen how high tech weapons have been used for the wanton slaughter of so many individuals, completely harmless and completely unarmed.

And yet there are many groups which do huge work to try and cheer everyone up.

Bishop Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry.

There’s great generosity, there’s great charity, there’s great goodwill. There’s great quiet secret Santas who do lots of things in order to enable people to have pleasure at least for a couple of days over Christmas.

I’m still amazed that so many people come to the crib at Christmas. It’s more than just a nice little baby and shepherds. It’s a story of one who’s in solidarity with us in all the messiness of our lives. He, after all, was a nobody who had to flee from his home. He was under threat from an early stage in his life. It speaks of a God who somehow or other is still in solidarity with our broken world. And for me, the message of Christmas, the 12 days of Christmas that begin on December 25 and go through to January 6, the message of Christmas is that we can, if we work together, face the challenges of 2025.

Dark clouds hangover us. The sun of hope may be obscured very often, but together, if we pull together, if we are sensitive to one another in our predicaments and in our joys, then we can face what comes ahead; what’s facing us round the corner.

I hope you have a blessed Christmas and Happy New Year.

Donal.