IN PICTURES: 1981 hunger strikers remembered on 40th anniversary of end of protest

Pat Sheehan, the West Belfast MLA, who spent 55 days on the 1981 hunger strike, addressing the 40th anniversary commemoration in Rossville Street in Sunday.

On Sunday evening republicans gathered to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the end of the 1981 hunger strike at the newly-refurbished H-Block monunment in the Bogside. Pat Sheehan MLA, who had spent 55 days, on the protest when it ended on October 3, 1981, gave the main oration. Here are some pictures of the event at the weekend.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 12:46 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 12:58 pm

A section of the crowd, including Foyle MLAs Ciara Ferguson and Pádraig Delargy, at a vigil to commemorate the end of the 1981 hunger strike on Sunday.

Some of the 22 runners who completed a range of fundraising runs throughout the past year to raise funds for the refurbishment of the H Block Monument in Derry.

Republicans commemorate the 40th anniversary of the end of the 1981 hunger strike on Sunday.

