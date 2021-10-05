Page 1 of 2
IN PICTURES: 1981 hunger strikers remembered on 40th anniversary of end of protest
On Sunday evening republicans gathered to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the end of the 1981 hunger strike at the newly-refurbished H-Block monunment in the Bogside. Pat Sheehan MLA, who had spent 55 days, on the protest when it ended on October 3, 1981, gave the main oration. Here are some pictures of the event at the weekend.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 12:46 pm
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 12:58 pm