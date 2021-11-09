IN PICTURES: Advertisements of the Past

The ‘Journal’ dug out some of the best adds from the 1950s and ‘70s
1.
In 1976, John Quinn, who was based in Renfrewshire, Scotland, advertised a case of whiskey for anyone who would sell him, or put him in touch with someone who would sell him land in Donegal.
2.
Derry Journal 1976, Hairite 1 issues an apology to all their clients after their store was destroyed by a bomb. The premises at 21 Strand Road is now occupied by Browns in Town.
3.
An experienced Diesel fitter was wanted with 'thorough knowledge of all Earth-Moving Equipment' in 1976
4.
Harry Doherty's shop in Clare Court, Creggan, advertised a mix of foods, cigarettes and 'general hardware' in 1958