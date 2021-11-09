Templemore Sports Complex Restaurant were offering a four course meal for £2.75 on Thursdays and Fridays in 1976

IN PICTURES: Advertisements of the Past

The Derry Journal archives are full of interesting advertisements and anecdotes that give a glimpse into life in the past.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 5:19 pm

The ‘Journal’ dug out some of the best adds from the 1950s and ‘70s

1.

In 1976, John Quinn, who was based in Renfrewshire, Scotland, advertised a case of whiskey for anyone who would sell him, or put him in touch with someone who would sell him land in Donegal.

Photo Sales

2.

Derry Journal 1976, Hairite 1 issues an apology to all their clients after their store was destroyed by a bomb. The premises at 21 Strand Road is now occupied by Browns in Town.

Photo Sales

3.

An experienced Diesel fitter was wanted with 'thorough knowledge of all Earth-Moving Equipment' in 1976

Photo Sales

4.

Harry Doherty's shop in Clare Court, Creggan, advertised a mix of foods, cigarettes and 'general hardware' in 1958

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2