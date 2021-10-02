Jeanette Hamilton, Muiranna O’Doherty, Jean Rodgers, Terri Rodgers and Mickey Doherty attended Derry Journal People of the Year Awards held in the Everglades Hotel on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 038

IN PICTURES: Attendees at the Derry Journal Bet McLean People of the Year Awards 2021

It was a night to remember as the amazing finalists gathered at the Everglades Hotel on Thursday night with family, friends, the Mayor Graham Warke, Derry Journal representatives, all our award sponsors and invited guests for the Derry Journal Bet McLean People of the Year Awards 2021.

Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 6:26 pm

(Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal)

Alan, Jeanette, Amanda, Katlyn and Mayor Alderman Graham Warke pictured at Derry Journal People of the Year Awards held in the Everglades Hotel on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 043

Pamela and Martin Mullan attended Derry Journal People of the Year Awards held in the Everglades Hotel on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 041

Mayor Graham Warke and Principal sponsor Paul McLean (seated second from right) from Principal Sponsor BetMcLean pictured with guests at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards held in the Everglades Hotel on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 045

Sarah and Gary Rutherford pictured at Derry Journal People of the Year Awards held in the Everglades Hotel on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 040

