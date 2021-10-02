IN PICTURES: Attendees at the Derry Journal Bet McLean People of the Year Awards 2021

(Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal)
Full coverage in next Friday’s Derry Journal newspaper.
1. DER - DJ PEOPLE OF THE YEAR AWARDS
Alan, Jeanette, Amanda, Katlyn and Mayor Alderman Graham Warke pictured at Derry Journal People of the Year Awards held in the Everglades Hotel on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 043
2. DER - DJ PEOPLE OF THE YEAR AWARDS
Pamela and Martin Mullan attended Derry Journal People of the Year Awards held in the Everglades Hotel on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 041
3. DER - DJ PEOPLE OF THE YEAR AWARDS
Mayor Graham Warke and Principal sponsor Paul McLean (seated second from right) from Principal Sponsor BetMcLean pictured with guests at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards held in the Everglades Hotel on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 045
4. DER - DJ PEOPLE OF THE YEAR AWARDS
Sarah and Gary Rutherford pictured at Derry Journal People of the Year Awards held in the Everglades Hotel on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2139GS – 040