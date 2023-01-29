IN PICTURES: Bloody Sunday 51st anniversary Remembrance Service in Derry

Images from the annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning.
The dead and the wounded were recalled during the poignant ceremony, 51 years on from the atrocity.
A plaque was also unveiled in tribute to the Knights of Malta volunteers who helped the dead and wounded during the Troubles.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Relatives lay wreaths during the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 17
2. Mayor Sandra Duffy placed a wreath during the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 18
3. Kay Duddy reads a prayer for peace at the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 20
4. Colm Eastwood MP among the attendance at the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 12
