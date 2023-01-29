News you can trust since 1772
IN PICTURES: Bloody Sunday 51st anniversary Remembrance Service in Derry

Images from the annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning.

By George Sweeney
2 minutes ago

The dead and the wounded were recalled during the poignant ceremony, 51 years on from the atrocity.

A plaque was also unveiled in tribute to the Knights of Malta volunteers who helped the dead and wounded during the Troubles.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. Relatives lay wreaths during the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 17

Photo: George Sweeney

2. Mayor Sandra Duffy placed a wreath during the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 18

Photo: George Sweeney

3. Kay Duddy reads a prayer for peace at the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 20

Photo: George Sweeney

4. Colm Eastwood MP among the attendance at the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 12

Photo: George Sweeney

