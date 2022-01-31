Relatives including young Maisie McLaughlin whose great grandfather was Bernard McGuigan, walking the route of the original Civil Rights march on Sunday morning, the 50th Anniversary of those who were shot dead and wounded on Bloody Sunday. Photo : George Sweeney, DER2205GS – 017

IN PICTURES: Bloody Sunday Families’ Walk of Remembrance and Memorial Service in Derry

Relatives of those killed and some of the wounded led the Bloody Sunday Families’ Walk of Remembrance which retraced the route of the original march on Sunday morning.

By George Sweeney
Monday, 31st January 2022, 7:05 pm

The annual Memorial Service was held at the Bloody Sunday monument afterwards on Sunday morning, where the 13 boys and men who were shot and killed and the 14th man who died later from his injuries were remembered.

1. DER - FAMILIES WALK OF REMEMBRANCE

Young relatives take part in the Families Walk of Remembrance on Sunday morning, the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney, DER2205GS – 001

Photo Sales

2. DER - FAMILIES WALK OF REMEMBRANCE

Young relatives take part in the Families Walk of Remembrance on Sunday morning, the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney, DER2205GS – 002

Photo Sales

3. DER - FAMILIES WALK OF REMEMBRANCE

Bloody Sunday family members walk the route of the original Civil Rights march on Sunday morning, the 50th anniversary of those who were shot dead and wounded. Photo: George Sweeney, DER2205GS – 003

Photo Sales

4. DER - FAMILIES WALK OF REMEMBRANCE

Bloody Sunday family members walk the route of the original Civil Rights march on Sunday morning, the 50th anniversary of those who were shot dead and wounded. Photo: George Sweeney, DER2205GS – 004

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6