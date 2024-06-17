IN PICTURES: Bunscoil Cholmcille 40th anniversary celebrations

By Brendan McDaid
Published 17th Jun 2024, 09:19 BST
There were activities galore as Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr dropped in to join staff, pupils and parents at Bunscoil Cholmcille’s 40th anniversary celebrations in Steeelstown.

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr pictured with pupils at the Bunscoil Cholmcille 40th celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney.

1. Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr pictured with pupils at the Bunscoil Cholmcille 40th celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr pictured with pupils at the Bunscoil Cholmcille 40th celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Children enjoy Parky the Magician at the Bunscoil Cholmcille 40th celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney.

2. Children enjoy Parky the Magician at the Bunscoil Cholmcille 40th celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney.

Children enjoy Parky the Magician at the Bunscoil Cholmcille 40th celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Bunscoil Cholmcille 40th celebrations, from left, Séan Mac Cionnaith, the first principal of Bunscoil Cholmcille, Majella Mhic Cionnaith, first teacher, Bishop Donal McKowen, Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr, Marie Mhic Lochlainn principal and Erin Ni Shandair, teacher. Photo: George Sweeney.

3. Pictured at the Bunscoil Cholmcille 40th celebrations, from left, Séan Mac Cionnaith, the first principal of Bunscoil Cholmcille, Majella Mhic Cionnaith, first teacher, Bishop Donal McKowen, Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr, Marie Mhic Lochlainn principal and Erin Ni Shandair, teacher. Photo: George Sweeney.

Pictured at the Bunscoil Cholmcille 40th celebrations, from left, Séan Mac Cionnaith, the first principal of Bunscoil Cholmcille, Majella Mhic Cionnaith, first teacher, Bishop Donal McKowen, Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr, Marie Mhic Lochlainn principal and Erin Ni Shandair, teacher. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Pupils from the Rang 3 and Rang 4 choir sing at the Bunscoil Cholmcille 40th celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney.

4. Pupils from the Rang 3 and Rang 4 choir sing at the Bunscoil Cholmcille 40th celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney.

Pupils from the Rang 3 and Rang 4 choir sing at the Bunscoil Cholmcille 40th celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page