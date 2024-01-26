IN PICTURES: Candle-lit vigil for children of Palestine as part of Bloody Sunday anniversary commemorations

The candle-light procession moved off from Lisfannon Park and those in attendance walked to the Bloody Sunday monument, which was lit up in Palestinian colours.
The event was organised as part of the Bloody Sunday Trust’s 52nd anniversary programme.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Children hold candles at the procession and vigil for the children of Palestine at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Omar Barghouti (centre), founding committee member of Palestine Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel pictured at Thursday evening’s procession and vigil for the children of Palestine at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Martina Anderson and Ciara Ferguson MLA attend Thursday evening’s procession and vigil for the children of Palestine at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Omar Barghouti (centre), founding committee member of Palestine Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel pictured with John Kelly and Maeve McLaughlin at a vigil for the children of Palestine held at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
