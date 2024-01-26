IN PICTURES: Candle-lit vigil for children of Palestine as part of Bloody Sunday anniversary commemorations

4 . Omar Barghouti (centre), founding committee member of Palestine Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel pictured with John Kelly and Maeve McLaughlin at a vigil for the children of Palestine held at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

