News you can trust since 1772

IN PICTURES: Candle-lit vigil for children of Palestine as part of Bloody Sunday anniversary commemorations

Children in Derry led a procession for the displaced and traumatised children of Palestine in Derry on Thursday night.
By George Sweeney
Published 26th Jan 2024, 09:33 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 10:09 GMT

The candle-light procession moved off from Lisfannon Park and those in attendance walked to the Bloody Sunday monument, which was lit up in Palestinian colours.

The event was organised as part of the Bloody Sunday Trust’s 52nd anniversary programme.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Children hold candles at the procession and vigil for the children of Palestine at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Children hold candles at the procession and vigil for the children of Palestine at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street. Photo: George Sweeney

Children hold candles at the procession and vigil for the children of Palestine at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Omar Barghouti (centre), founding committee member of Palestine Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel pictured at Thursday evening’s procession and vigil for the children of Palestine at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Omar Barghouti (centre), founding committee member of Palestine Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel pictured at Thursday evening’s procession and vigil for the children of Palestine at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street. Photo: George Sweeney

Omar Barghouti (centre), founding committee member of Palestine Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel pictured at Thursday evening’s procession and vigil for the children of Palestine at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Martina Anderson and Ciara Ferguson MLA attend Thursday evening’s procession and vigil for the children of Palestine at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Martina Anderson and Ciara Ferguson MLA attend Thursday evening’s procession and vigil for the children of Palestine at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street. Photo: George Sweeney

Martina Anderson and Ciara Ferguson MLA attend Thursday evening’s procession and vigil for the children of Palestine at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Omar Barghouti (centre), founding committee member of Palestine Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel pictured with John Kelly and Maeve McLaughlin at a vigil for the children of Palestine held at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Omar Barghouti (centre), founding committee member of Palestine Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel pictured with John Kelly and Maeve McLaughlin at a vigil for the children of Palestine held at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Omar Barghouti (centre), founding committee member of Palestine Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel pictured with John Kelly and Maeve McLaughlin at a vigil for the children of Palestine held at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PalestineDerryPalestinian