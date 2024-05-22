Paitencs McCarron, Leeanne McLaughlin and Jen McCarron Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) ChangeMakers Donegal Annual Seminar in An Grianan Hotel, Burt on Friday last. Photo Clive WassonPaitencs McCarron, Leeanne McLaughlin and Jen McCarron Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) ChangeMakers Donegal Annual Seminar in An Grianan Hotel, Burt on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson
Paitencs McCarron, Leeanne McLaughlin and Jen McCarron Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) ChangeMakers Donegal Annual Seminar in An Grianan Hotel, Burt on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

In Pictures: Change Makers Donegal Annual Seminar

By Clive Wasson
Published 22nd May 2024, 10:21 BST
The Inishowen Development Partnership Change Makers Donegal Annual took place recently in An Grianan Hotel, Burt, with guest speaker Bernadette McAliskey.

ChangeMakers is a project of Inishowen Development Partnership, Donegal ETB, Self Help Africa and Trócaire funded by Irish Aid. Photos Clive Wasson.

Ciaran McHugn, Marion McDonald and Sadie Quigg Moville Tidy Towns at the Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) ChangeMakers Donegal Annual Seminar in An Grianan Hotel, Burt on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

Carmel Gallagher, IDP, Moira McHugh , Rathmullen Tidy Towns and Anne McGarvey, Ramelton Tidy Towns at the Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) ChangeMakers Donegal Annual Seminar in An Grianan Hotel, Burt on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

Annette Patton, Densie McCool, Nora McQuade, Patrica Higgins and Shauna McClenaghan at the Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) ChangeMakers Donegal Annual Seminar in An Grianan Hotel, Burt on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

Salome Mumba, Trócaire Water Field Worker, Malawi video presentation at the Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) ChangeMakers Donegal Annual Seminar in An Grianan Hotel, Burt on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

