IN PICTURES: Churches Trust ‘Developing Women in the Community’ success

The project, which was funded by the Department for Communities, enabled the ladies to take part in a life-changing programme, which began in January 2023.

This programme saw participants from across the city explore everyday life and come together to strengthen family and community life for the better.

One important aspect of this year’s programme was learning how adversity in early life and in our communities impacts on outcomes across our lifetime.

Participants explored how adverse childhood experiences, community environments and poor cultural experiences alters human development, and learned to look at family and community life through a ‘trauma informed approach.’

Speaking at the celebration, Mary Holmes, Chief Executive Officer for the Churches Trust, described how the participants were shocked at learning how adverse childhood experienced (ACEs) cost the Northern Irish economy approximately £1.3bn per year through poor physical and mental health.

Commenting Mary said, “They were also surprised to learn that most of these negative outcomes are, in fact, preventable.”

Mary also explained how the women spent time exploring family systems and parenting styles, and how important positive childhood - and adult - experiences to resilience, health and well-being are.

Concluding, Mary said: “In September last year the women began an OCN in Community Development and completed their studies with a Social Action Day on Women’s Health and Wellbeing. Well done to all.”

Also speaking at Thursday’s event, Laura Brown, Health Equalities Coordinator, explained how the participants were chosen to take part in the event because the women in the city should not feel isolated when dealing with personal, family or community problems.

Laura said: “The women worked tirelessly to ensure the event brought together as many services as possible. They also assembled over 200 hygiene packs that were donated to a number of crisis intervention services across the city.”

The women also heard from a number of guest speakers, including Anne-Marie Campbell, Specialist in Pelvic Health; Marie Dunne, a Motivational Speaker; and Dr. Pauline McClenaghan from the Irish Ladies Fly-fishing Association.

Laura Brown added: "It is hoped they will now continue with their Developing Women in the Community Journey again in April and explore in more depth how ACEs, particularly within our communities, can be prevented, helping to bring about more positive outcomes for all future generations.

“We were delighted to have Laura Dunne from the Department for Communities join us at our celebration event at the Bishop’s Gate Hotel. Laura presented the women with their certificates and congratulated them on their huge achievements over the last year."

If you would like information about Developing Women in the Community or would like information about their other programmes you can contact [email protected].

1 . Mary Holmes, Chief Executive of the Churches Trust pictured with Cathy Malcolm, Sinead Crumlish, Pamela Lynch and Laura Brown at last week's event. Mary Holmes, Chief Executive of the Churches Trust pictured with Cathy Malcolm, Sinead Crumlish, Pamela Lynch and Laura Brown at last week's event. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

2 . Group picured at the Churches Trust's Developing Women in the Community awards 2024 at the Bishop's Gate Hotel, Derry on Thursday last. Front from left, Mary Furey, Mary Holmes, CEO, Churches Trust, Laura Dunne, Department for Communities, Elaine Devenney, Laura Brown and Yvonne Smith. Back from left, Cathy Malcolm, Pamela Lynch, Sinead Crumlish, Lauren Montgomery and Glynis Bond. Group picured at the Churches Trust's Developing Women in the Community awards 2024 at the Bishop's Gate Hotel, Derry on Thursday last. Front from left, Mary Furey, Mary Holmes, CEO, Churches Trust, Laura Dunne, Department for Communities, Elaine Devenney, Laura Brown and Yvonne Smith. Back from left, Cathy Malcolm, Pamela Lynch, Sinead Crumlish, Lauren Montgomery and Glynis Bond. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

3 . Group picured at the Churches Trust's Developing Women in the Community awards 2024 at the Bishop's Gate Hotel, Derry on Thursday last. Front from left, Mary Holmes, CEO, Churches Trust, Eithne Bradley, Laura Dunne, Department for Communities, Elaine Devenney, Samantha Robinson and Laura Brown. Back from left, Ann O'Doherty, Rhonda Styles, Sinead Crumlish, Kathleen Doherty, Pat Norris and Deirdre Brown. Group picured at the Churches Trust's Developing Women in the Community awards 2024 at the Bishop's Gate Hotel, Derry on Thursday last. Front from left, Mary Holmes, CEO, Churches Trust, Eithne Bradley, Laura Dunne, Department for Communities, Elaine Devenney, Samantha Robinson and Laura Brown. Back from left, Ann O'Doherty, Rhonda Styles, Sinead Crumlish, Kathleen Doherty, Pat Norris and Deirdre Brown. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales