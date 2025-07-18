TrACE to Transform is an intergenerational programme funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund and the aim of it is to strengthen community capacity through strengthening families, removing barriers to reconciliation and standing against coercive control.

Developed by the Churches Trust, the programme works across communities using Adverse Childhood Experiences and Trauma Informed Approaches. This approach is transformational in achieving goals that recognises how important childhood experiences are across the life course of us all.

Special guest at the conference was Keith Robertson from the Department of Foreign Affairs who spoke on the tremendous successes of the programme and wished all well in expanding on the achievements in the coming year.

This year’s programme was extended to include a diverse range of communities, from young people to women across several locations and into three counties.

2024/2025 saw the programme engage with 30 young people from Moville Community College and young people in Derry, marking a significant increase in the involvement of the younger generations.

Speaking after the conference, the CT’s Community Relations Manager Laura Brown said: ‘Alongside these extended packages, the programme worked with over 50 women from Letterkenny, Killea, Strabane, as well as both Derry Cityside and Waterside, furthering its mission to break down barriers and foster mutual understanding.’

‘This year’s work aimed to strengthen community capacity through personal development, group mentoring, and self-reflection, with a specific focus on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) and Trauma-Informed Approaches. This again, I believe we have been successful in reaching our targets.’

Laura emphasised that these approaches continued to prove transformational in supporting individuals to understand the impact of their past experiences on their present lives.

It’s understood the programme will continue to grow and evolve, with the next cohort set to start in Autumn 2025.

Laura concluded: ‘The Churches Trust is committed to building upon the foundation laid over the past two years, helping to bridge divides, build empathy and create lasting change.’

Also speaking at Thursday’s conference, Mary Holmes, CEO Churches Trust praised all who took part in the successful programme while thanking the many facilitators and Churches Trust staff for their continued hard work.

For more information contact [email protected] or call 02871311322.

Jack McLaughlin (Youth Strand), addressing the attendance at Thursday evening's Churches Trust Trace-To-Transform Shared Learning Conference at the An Grianan Hotel, Burt. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Some of the delegates from Derry pictured at the Churches Trust Event at An Grianan Hotel.

Delegates pictured at the Churches Trust Event at An Grianan Hotel.