IN PICTURES: Civic reception for entertainer and charity champion Micky Doherty

Popular Derry entertainer and charity champion Micky Doherty has been received by the Mayor, Sandra Duffy in the Guildhall.
The mayor hosted a civic reception for the Galliagh-native and presented him with a special award in recognition of his charity work within the city and district.
"I was so pleased to honour a man who has brought so much joy and happiness to the people of Derry last night. Entertainer Micky Doherty has selflessly given his time and energy to help countless Derry charities throughout the Council area over the year,”
1. Micky Doherty pictured in the Mayor’s Parlour with his good friend Donna McNamee on Thursday evening.
2. Well known local entertainer Micky Doherty pictured receiving a presentation from the Mayor, Sandra Duffy in recognition of his charity work in the city and district, at a reception in his honour on Thursday evening at the Guildhall. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. Well known local entertainer Micky Doherty pictured with presentation from the Mayor, Sandra Duffy in recognition of his charity work in the city and district at a reception in his honour on Thursday evening at the Guildhall.
4. Micky Doherty lending support to the Mayor’s Charity - First Housing Aid and Support Services during his visit to the Guildhall on Thursday evening.
