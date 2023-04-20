Students from Crana College in Buncrana shone at the recent Feis Dhoire Cholmcille, picking up a large number of accolades.
Here are some pictures of the winners.
Aoife Carey 3rd place Original Poetry over 15. Photo: Crana College
Hannah Marie Eccles Breslin 2nd place in The Popular Song competition age 14-16. Photo: Crana College
Doireann Healy winner of the Irish Language Presentation Post-Primary. Photo: Crana College
Joshua Mullins 2nd place and James Henderson 3rd place in the Irish Comhra over 15. Photo: Crana College