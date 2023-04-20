News you can trust since 1772
In Pictures: Crana College students' success at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille

Students from Crana College in Buncrana shone at the recent Feis Dhoire Cholmcille, picking up a large number of accolades.

By Laura Glenn
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:44 BST

Here are some pictures of the winners.

Aoife Carey 3rd place Original Poetry over 15.

Aoife Carey 3rd place Original Poetry over 15. Photo: Crana College

Hannah Marie Eccles Breslin 2nd place in The Popular Song competition age 14-16.

Hannah Marie Eccles Breslin 2nd place in The Popular Song competition age 14-16. Photo: Crana College

Doireann Healy winner of the Irish Language Presentation Post-Primary.

Doireann Healy winner of the Irish Language Presentation Post-Primary. Photo: Crana College

Joshua Mullins 2nd place and James Henderson 3rd place in the Irish Comhra over 15.

Joshua Mullins 2nd place and James Henderson 3rd place in the Irish Comhra over 15. Photo: Crana College

