Dana Rosemary Scallon encourages onlookers to join with pupils from St Eugene's Primary Schools choir singing 'All Kinds of Everything' at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derrys feast day. Photo: George SweeneyDana Rosemary Scallon encourages onlookers to join with pupils from St Eugene's Primary Schools choir singing 'All Kinds of Everything' at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derrys feast day. Photo: George Sweeney
Dana Rosemary Scallon encourages onlookers to join with pupils from St Eugene's Primary Schools choir singing 'All Kinds of Everything' at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derrys feast day. Photo: George Sweeney

In Pictures: Dana joins St Eugene's NS pupils at new mural honouring St Colmcille

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jun 2025, 10:53 BST
Dana joined pupils from St Eugene’s Primary School for a few songs to celebrate St Columba’s Day and the new mural in the Saint’s honour, located at Colmcille Court.

The mural, by Peaball, was erected by Seamus and Helen Kennedy of Abbey B&B as a thank you to the people of the Bogside and to pay tribute to Derry’s Patron Saint, whose Feast Day is on June 9.

Pictures by George Sweeney.

Dana Rosemary Scallon and Abbey B&B proprietor Séamus O'Cinnéide pictured with pupils from St Eugenes Primary School at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derrys feast day. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Dana Rosemary Scallon and Abbey B&B proprietor Séamus " Cinnéide picture with pupils from St Eugenes Primary School at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derrys feast day. Photo: George Sweeney

Dana Rosemary Scallon and Abbey B&B proprietor Séamus O'Cinnéide pictured with pupils from St Eugenes Primary School at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derrys feast day. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Pupil from St Eugene's Primary School's choir singing 'All Kinds of Everything' at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derry's feast day. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Pupil from St Eugenes Primary Schools choir singing All Kinds of Everything at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derrys feast day. Photo: George Sweeney

Pupil from St Eugene's Primary School's choir singing 'All Kinds of Everything' at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derry's feast day. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Pupils from St Eugene's Primary School's choir sing 'All Kinds of Everything' at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derry's feast day. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Pupils from St Eugenes Primary Schools choir sing All Kinds of Everything at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derrys feast day. Photo: George Sweeney

Pupils from St Eugene's Primary School's choir sing 'All Kinds of Everything' at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derry's feast day. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Dana Rosemary Scallon and pupils from St Eugene's Primary School's choir sing 'All Kinds of Everything' at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derry's feast day. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Dana Rosemary Scallon and pupils from St Eugenes Primary Schools choir sing All Kinds of Everything at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derrys feast day. Photo: George Sweeney

Dana Rosemary Scallon and pupils from St Eugene's Primary School's choir sing 'All Kinds of Everything' at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derry's feast day. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Primary school
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice