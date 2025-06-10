In Pictures: Dana joins St Eugene's NS pupils at new mural honouring St Colmcille

The mural, by Peaball, was erected by Seamus and Helen Kennedy of Abbey B&B as a thank you to the people of the Bogside and to pay tribute to Derry’s Patron Saint, whose Feast Day is on June 9.
Pictures by George Sweeney.
1. Dana Rosemary Scallon and Abbey B&B proprietor Séamus " Cinnéide picture with pupils from St Eugenes Primary School at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derrys feast day. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Pupil from St Eugenes Primary Schools choir singing All Kinds of Everything at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derrys feast day. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Pupils from St Eugenes Primary Schools choir sing All Kinds of Everything at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derrys feast day. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Dana Rosemary Scallon and pupils from St Eugenes Primary Schools choir sing All Kinds of Everything at the mural of St Columba, in Columbcille Court, celebrating the patron saint of Derrys feast day. Photo: George Sweeney
