Culmore Park in Derry has celebrated 30 years since it opened its doors.

To mark the occasion, tenants, family and staff enjoyed a celebration event, which was attended by Mayor of Derry City & Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue.

Culmore Park offers sheltered accommodation for independent living for people over the age of 60 and is owned and managed by Apex Housing Association (Apex).

Four years ago, Brian Moran and his wife Isobel moved to Culmore Park and he says it has provided the perfect balance of security and independence.

“Moving to our flat in Culmore Park has meant we can come and go as we please, whilst having the added peace of mind of knowing we can get help if we need it. A

smaller home is a lot easier to manage and the location of Culmore Park is ideal, close to the shops and with a bus stop right outside. It was a pleasure to be part of

the 30th anniversary celebrations and to see everyone enjoying some music, dancing and chat.”

Julie Montgomery, Manager of Culmore Park, commented: “It was lovely to see our tenants and their families enjoying the celebrations to mark 30 years of Culmore Park. The last few years have meant limited opportunities to get together face-to-face, so marking this milestone was really important. Over the last eight years in this role, I have met some lovely people and I’m very proud of the homely atmosphere we have created here in Culmore Park.”

Culmore Park is situated on the Culmore Road. The scheme consists of one 3-bedroom house, twelve 1-bedroom bungalows and 34 self- contained one- and two-bedroom flats in a purpose built two storey building.

There is a secure door entry system and an emergency call system in each room of the flats and bungalows. Set in its own secure landscaped grounds with a patio area it is within easy reach of local amenities. There is a bus stop at the entrance of the scheme to bring tenants into the city centre.

The scheme manager is available on-site Monday to Friday 9am-5pm with Radius

Connect 24 providing telecare cover outside of these times.

For more information about Culmore Park, visit www.apex.org.uk or phone the scheme on 028 7135 3000.

Conal McHugh (centre) pictured with his daughter Paula McGilloway and her husband John McGilloway.

Musician Philip Wilson pictured with Gladys Kerr.

Nuala Doak and Mary McDowell.