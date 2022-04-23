IN PICTURES: Derry astronauts make new world record

716 astronauts took part in the event, including hosts Adam B, Mark the Science Guy and Aoife Doherty, owner of Sass & Halo. The record attempt was part of Our Place in Space, a sculpture trail that shows the wonders of space.
Families arrive at Bay Road Park, on Saturday morning, to take part in a successful world record attempt for the most people dressed as astronauts in one place. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 191
