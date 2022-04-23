People arrive at Bay Road Park, on Saturday morning, to take part in a successful world record attempt for the most people dressed as astronauts in one place. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 190

IN PICTURES: Derry astronauts make new world record

Astronauts of Derry gathered at the Bay Road today to break the world record for the biggest number of astronauts in one place.

By George Sweeney
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 5:26 pm

716 astronauts took part in the event, including hosts Adam B, Mark the Science Guy and Aoife Doherty, owner of Sass & Halo. The record attempt was part of Our Place in Space, a sculpture trail that shows the wonders of space.

1. DER- GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ASTRONAUTS

Families arrive at Bay Road Park, on Saturday morning, to take part in a successful world record attempt for the most people dressed as astronauts in one place. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 191

Photo Sales

2. DER- GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ASTRONAUTS

Families arrive at Bay Road Park, on Saturday morning, to take part in a successful world record attempt for the most people dressed as astronauts in one polace. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 192

Photo Sales

3. DER- GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ASTRONAUTS

Families arrive at Bay Road Park, on Saturday morning, to take part in a successful world record attempt for the most people dressed as astronauts in one place. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 193

Photo Sales

4. DER- GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ASTRONAUTS

A family arrives at Bay Road Park, on Saturday morning, to take part in a successful world record attempt for the most people dressed as astronauts in one place. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 194

Photo Sales
Derry
Next Page
Page 1 of 7