In pictures: Derry City Schools put on notable showpiece of ‘Life of St. Columba’ at Playhouse

The event was the culmination of two months of hard work by the school children of the Fountain and Long Tower primary schools. Funded by Community Relations Council and Benefact Trust, the event brought the schools together to learn and celebrate commonalities shared across faiths here in the city and learn about the Patron Saint of Derry.

Speaking at the Playhouse after last week’s event, Mary Holmes, Chief Executive, Churches Trust, said: ‘It was great to see the two schools along with community groups work collaboratively in breaking down barriers and stereotypes as well as fostering a sense of unity and co-operation among diverse communities in the city. Learning about the Patron Saint surely does this.’ Ms. Holmes went on to praise all who played a part in the pageant including the children, the production team, parents and school teaching staff that fully supported the initiative.