IN PICTURES: Derry comes alive with the Carnival of Colours

The Carnival of Colours just finished another great weekend in the heart of Derry City with thousands flocking to the free festival.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 5th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 13:17 BST

Although the weather was changeable, the atmosphere was light and there were plenty of happy faces enjoying the shows. The festival is completely free and relies heavily on donations and external funding to provide a high quality weekend of entertainment.

Pictures by Chris Canavan / Oakleaf Photography, Joseph Gerard Photography and Conall Malarkey, Nerve Centre.

Paddy Picasso

1. Carnival of Colours 2023

Paddy Picasso Photo: Conall Malarkey, Nerve Centre

Steam Punk

2. Carnival of Colours 2023

Steam Punk Photo: Conall Malarkey, Nerve Centre

In Your Space Circus Butterfly

3. Carnival of Colours 2023

In Your Space Circus Butterfly Photo: Conall Malarkey, Nerve Centre

Youth Circus show in Guildhall Square

4. Carnival of Colours 2023

Youth Circus show in Guildhall Square Photo: Conall Malarkey, Nerve Centre

