IN PICTURES: Derry comes alive with the Carnival of Colours
The Carnival of Colours just finished another great weekend in the heart of Derry City with thousands flocking to the free festival.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 5th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST
Although the weather was changeable, the atmosphere was light and there were plenty of happy faces enjoying the shows. The festival is completely free and relies heavily on donations and external funding to provide a high quality weekend of entertainment.
Pictures by Chris Canavan / Oakleaf Photography, Joseph Gerard Photography and Conall Malarkey, Nerve Centre.
