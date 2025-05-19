IN PICTURES: Derry commemoration in memory of George McBrearty, Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire and 1981 hunger strikers

The 23-year-old republican was shot dead by undercover British soldiers alongside Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire, aged 21, at the bottom of Southway on May 28, 1981.
Author and former republican prisoner John Crawley chaired the 44th anniversary commemoration at the Crann na Poblachta (Tree of the Republic) monument at Rinmore Drive.
Richard O’Rawe delivered the oration.
George’s sisters Catherine and Loretta unveiled a plaque in memory of their late mother Bridie McBrearty, who sadly passed away last year.
1. A plaque in memory of Bridie McBrearty, mother of IRA Volunteer George McBrearty, was unveiled by her daughters Catherine and Loretta at the 44th anniversary commemoration for George McBrearty held at the the Crann na Poblachta (Tree of the Republic) monument at Rinmore Drive in Creggan on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
2. The 44th anniversary commemoration for IRA Volunteer George McBrearty held at the the Crann na Poblachta (Tree of the Republic) monument at Rinmore Drive in Creggan on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Danny McBrearty addressing the attendance at the 44th anniversary commemoration for his brother IRA Volunteer George McBrearty held at the the Crann na Poblachta (Tree of the Republic) monument at Rinmore Drive in Creggan on Sunday afternoon. George McBrearty and Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire were killed by British undercover soldiers at the bottom of Southway on May 28, 1981. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Caoimhe McBride reads the Proclamation at the 44th anniversary commemoration for IRA Volunteer George McBrearty held at the the Crann na Poblachta (Tree of the Republic) monument at Rinmore Drive in Creggan on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
