IN PICTURES: Derry commemoration in memory of George McBrearty, Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire and 1981 hunger strikers

Danny McBrearty addressing the attendance at the 44th anniversary commemoration for his brother IRA Volunteer George McBrearty held at the the Crann na Poblachta (Tree of the Republic) monument at Rinmore Drive in Creggan on Sunday afternoon. George McBrearty and Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire were killed by British undercover soldiers at the bottom of Southway on May 28, 1981. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney