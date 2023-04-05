St Patrick’s Primary School choir, winners the Bishop Daly Cup at the Derry Feis Choir Competitions held in St Mary’s College on Tuesday. Included in the photograph is musical director Ursula Cullen. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2314GS – 06

IN PICTURES: Derry Feis Choir Competitions 2023

Congratulations to the winners at the Derry Feis Choir Competitions held in St Mary’s College on Tuesday, and well done to all the other students who took part.