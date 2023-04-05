News you can trust since 1772
St Patrick’s Primary School choir, winners the Bishop Daly Cup at the Derry Feis Choir Competitions held in St Mary’s College on Tuesday. Included in the photograph is musical director Ursula Cullen. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2314GS – 06St Patrick’s Primary School choir, winners the Bishop Daly Cup at the Derry Feis Choir Competitions held in St Mary’s College on Tuesday. Included in the photograph is musical director Ursula Cullen. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2314GS – 06
IN PICTURES: Derry Feis Choir Competitions 2023

Congratulations to the winners at the Derry Feis Choir Competitions held in St Mary’s College on Tuesday, and well done to all the other students who took part.

By George Sweeney
Published 5th Apr 2023, 08:42 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 08:42 BST

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Greenhaw Primary School choir took part in the Derry Feis Choir Competitions held in St Mary’s College on Tuesday. Included in the photograph is musical director Fiona O'Donnell. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2314GS – 02

Musical director Nicola Soal pictured with St Anne’s Primary School choir, winners the Gregorian Cup at the Derry Feis Choir Competitions held in St Mary’s College on Tuesday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2314GS – 05

Ardnashee School and College choir were winners of the Unison special award at the Derry Feis Choir Competitions held in St Mary’s College on Tuesday. Included in the photograph is musical director Brid Cutliffe. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2314GS – 01

Steelstown Primary School choir, winners the Knights of Columbanus Cup and Bursary at the Derry Feis Choir Competitions held in St Mary’s College on Tuesday. Included in the photograph is Competition Adjudicator Richard Yarr. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2314GS – 03

