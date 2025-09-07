IN PICTURES: Derry marks Global Day of Action for Gaza

By Brendan McDaid
Published 7th Sep 2025, 10:23 BST
Pictured are people taking part in the Global Day of Action march and rally for Gaza in Derry City Centre on Saturday afternoon.

There was a huge turnout for the march, which came as Derry IPSC member Janine McLaughlin and her crew mates continued onboard the flotilla bound for Gaza.

Speaking ahead of the rally back in Derry Janine had urged people: "Israel is on the verge of a full invasion of Gaza City. We need to be on the streets in Derry, across Ireland and across the world to force government's to act.

“The global rallies lift the spirits of Palestinians in Gaza and can pressure government's end all arms sales to Israel.

"We need to keep raising our voices for Palestine until this nightmare ends."

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Supporters at the Global Day of Action for Gaza march and rally held in Derry on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

