There was a huge turnout for the march, which came as Derry IPSC member Janine McLaughlin and her crew mates continued onboard the flotilla bound for Gaza.

Speaking ahead of the rally back in Derry Janine had urged people: "Israel is on the verge of a full invasion of Gaza City. We need to be on the streets in Derry, across Ireland and across the world to force government's to act.

“The global rallies lift the spirits of Palestinians in Gaza and can pressure government's end all arms sales to Israel.

"We need to keep raising our voices for Palestine until this nightmare ends."

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

