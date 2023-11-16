IN PICTURES: Derry Mayor welcomes schools into the Guildhall as part of Local Democracy Week

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Patricia Logue recently welcomed schools into the Guildhall as part of Local Democracy Week.

A number of schools throughout the city and district took part in the event, including Steelstown PS, Holy Child PS, St. John's PS, Oakgrove PS, Ebrington PS, Longtower PS, Good Shepherd PS and St. Catherine's PS, Strabane.

Mayor Logue said: “I absolutely loved welcoming local schools into the Main Hall as part of Local Democracy Week.”

" Alongside local councillors, we had some great discussions and answered some though-provoking questions from the young people.”

Pictures by Lorcan Doherty.

