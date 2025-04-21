IN PICTURES: Derry parishioners gather at St Eugene's Cathedral after death of Pope Francis

By George Sweeney
Published 21st Apr 2025, 14:22 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 15:16 BST
Parishioners in Derry gathered at St Eugene’s Cathedral in the city in the hours after Pope Francis’ death on Easter Monday.

Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) was discharged from hospital last month after five weeks of treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia.

He was the first Latin American and the first Jesuit to be elected pontiff.

St Eugene’s Cathedral parishioners pray for Pope Francis who died early on Monday morning aged 88. Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) was discharged from hospital last month after five weeks of treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia. He was first Latin American and the first Jesuit to be elected pontiff. Photo: George Sweeney

A papal flag at half-mast in the grounds of St Eugene’s Cathedral after the announcement of the death of Pope Frances early on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

A photograph on display in St Eugene’s Cathedral of Pope Frances who died early on Monday morning aged 88. Photo: George Sweeney

St Eugene’s Cathedral parishioners pray for Pope Francis who died early on Monday morning aged 88. Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) was discharged from hospital last month after five weeks of treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia. He was first Latin American and the first Jesuit to be elected pontiff. Photo: George Sweeney

