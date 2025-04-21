IN PICTURES: Derry parishioners gather at St Eugene's Cathedral after death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) was discharged from hospital last month after five weeks of treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia.
He was the first Latin American and the first Jesuit to be elected pontiff.
A papal flag at half-mast in the grounds of St Eugene's Cathedral after the announcement of the death of Pope Frances early on Monday morning.
A photograph on display in St Eugene's Cathedral of Pope Frances who died early on Monday morning aged 88.
