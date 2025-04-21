IN PICTURES: Derry parishioners gather at St Eugene's Cathedral after death of Pope Francis

1 . St Eugene’s Cathedral parishioners pray for Pope Francis who died early on Monday morning aged 88. Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) was discharged from hospital last month after five weeks of treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia. He was first Latin American and the first Jesuit to be elected pontiff. Photo: George Sweeney

St Eugene’s Cathedral parishioners pray for Pope Francis who died early on Monday morning aged 88. Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) was discharged from hospital last month after five weeks of treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia. He was first Latin American and the first Jesuit to be elected pontiff. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney