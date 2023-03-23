IN PICTURES: Derry people protest the war in Iraq in March 2003

Protesters carried signs saying ‘Not in our name’ and ‘no war in Iraq’ as they called for the invasion of Iraq to stop. Protesters also staged a demonstration calling for the weapons and software manufacturer, Raytheon, to move out of Derry . Protesters also staged a sit-in the Raytheon plant around this time due to the company’s involvement in the manufacture of missiles being used in Iraq. The company eventually left Derry in 2010.

A number of students also walked out of their classrooms to protest the war in Iraq to protest at their school gates. More than 50 sixth form students in Thornhill College protested at the Guildhall while the ‘majority’ of sixth form pupils from St Columb’s College protested at their school and pupils from Foyle College also left their classrooms to protest at their gates. Speaking at the time, St Columb’s College pupil Brian Nelis said: “We are yet to be convinced by a war that is more about the cost of oil than the cost of human life.”