IN PICTURES: Derry protest at Peace Bridge over genocide and starvation in Gaza

By Brendan McDaid
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 11:34 BST
Pictured are representatives from various groups and local people gathered by the Peace Bridge in Derry for the weekly ‘Bridgil’ vigil in protest against the genocide and starvation of Gaza.

Photos by George Sweeney & Brendan McDaid / Derry Journal.

Protesters taking part in the Bridgil for Gaza held at the Peace Bridge on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney

Protesters taking part in the Bridgil for Gaza held at the Peace Bridge on Friday evening last.

Protesters taking part in the Bridgil for Gaza held at the Peace Bridge on Friday evening last. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Protesters taking part in the Bridgil for Gaza held at the Peace Bridge on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney

Veteran civil and human rights campaigner Eamonn McCann (centre) took part in the Bridgil for Gaza held at the Peace Bridge on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney

