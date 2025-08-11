IN PICTURES: Derry rises for Palestine as thousands protest against Gaza genocide

By Brendan McDaid
Published 11th Aug 2025, 08:53 BST
Thousands of people gathered in Derry city centre on Sunday afternoon to take part on the R.I.S.E. for Palestine march from Bishop Street to Guildhall Square where a rally was held in protest over the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

