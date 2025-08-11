IN PICTURES: Derry rises for Palestine as thousands protest against Gaza genocide

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. The R.I.S.E for Palestine rally makes its way down Shipquay towards the Guildhall Square on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney/Derry Journal
The R.I.S.E for Palestine rally makes its way down Shipquay towards the Guildhall Square on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney/Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney
2. The R.I.S.E for Palestine rally makes its way along inner Bishop Street towards the Guildhall Square on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney/Derry Journal
The R.I.S.E for Palestine rally makes its way along inner Bishop Street towards the Guildhall Square on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney/Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney
3. Supporters at the R.I.S.E for Palestine rally held in Guildhall Square on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney/Derry Journal
Supporters at the R.I.S.E for Palestine rally held in Guildhall Square on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney/Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney
4. Supporters at the R.I.S.E for Palestine march and rally held on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney/Derry Journal
Supporters at the R.I.S.E for Palestine march and rally held on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney/Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.