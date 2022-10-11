Hundreds of people gathered at Guildhall Square to remember those who sadly lost their lives in the explosion on Friday.

The event was led by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, who was joined by the Allegri and Rosemount Male Voice Choirs.

Journalist and presenter Frank Galligan shared a poignant poem reflecting on the tragedy.​

Vigils were also held across Donegal as p​eople came together to show their solidarity with the Creeslough community.

Books of Condolence have been opened in the Guildhall in Derry and the Alley Theatre in Strabane, and an online Book is also available for people to share their sympathies at www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Mayor/Mayor/Mayors-Book-of-Condolences/Book-of-Condolence-for-Creeslough-victims

