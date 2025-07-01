Declan has been running 10k a day all throughout the month of June to raise funds for the Derry three year old and his family.

In May, ‘bright’ and ‘happy’ Dáibhin become seriously ill with a very rare and severe case of meningococcal disease, which caused both meningitis and sepsis.

The brave little Derry boy has overcome so much in recent weeks and recently underwent surgery for below the knee amputation of both legs.

Declan’s challenge has raised over £4000.

He was met by his own family and friends, as well as grateful family members of Dáibhin, as he finished his final 10k run in heavy rainfall on Monday night at the quay. He was accompanied by Kevin Doherty, Kevin McLaughlin and Ryan Dillon who supported him during his daily runs.

You can still support the fundraiser by donating at https://www.gofundme.com/f/10k-a-day-for-daibhin-support-for-a-brave-wee-fighter

1 . Declan Doherty who completed 30 sponsored 10k runs on Monday evening last, in support of three-year-old Dáibhin McConnell-Mailey who recently has undergone surgery for below the knee amputation of both legs, pictured alongside his brother Kevin, Ryan Dillon and Kevin McLaughlin . Photo: George Sweeney Declan Doherty who completed 30 sponsored 10k runs on Monday evening last, in support of three-year-old Dáibhin McConnell-Mailey, pictured alongside his brother Kevin, Ryan Dillon and Kevin McLaughlin . Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2 . Declan Doherty who completed 30 sponsored 10k runs on Monday evening last, in support of three-year-old Dáibhin McConnell-Mailey who recently has undergone surgery for below the knee amputation of both legs, pictured alongside his wife Deynah, daughter Grace, his mum Mary and son Daithi. Photo: George Sweeney Declan Doherty who completed 30 sponsored 10k runs on Monday evening last, in support of three-year-old Dáibhin McConnell-Mailey who recently has undergone surgery for below the knee amputation of both legs, pictured alongside his wife Deynah, daughter Grace, his mum Mary and son Daithi. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3 . Declan Doherty celebrates completing his 30th and final sponsored 10k run on Monday evening last in support of three-year-old Dáibhin McConnell-Mailey who recently has undergone surgery for below the knee amputation of both legs. Photo: George Sweeney Declan Doherty celebrates completing his 30th and final sponsored 10k run on Monday evening last in support of three-year-old Dáibhin McConnell-Mailey who recently has undergone surgery for below the knee amputation of both legs. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales