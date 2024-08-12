Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Father and daughter Damien and Bronagh Gallagher get a photo with DJ Provai on Sunday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Father and daughter Damien and Bronagh Gallagher get a photo with DJ Provai on Sunday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. PHOTO OPP!. . . .Queuing up for a photo with DJ Provai before Sunday's screening of 'Kneecap' at the Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry on Sunday evening. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
PHOTO OPP!. . . .Queuing up for a photo with DJ Provai before Sunday's screening of 'Kneecap' at the Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry on Sunday evening. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. DJ Provai pictured on his arrival for Sunday's homecoming screening of Kneecap at Brunswick Moviebowl. The event was part of Feile 24. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
DJ Provai pictured on his arrival for Sunday's homecoming screening of Kneecap at Brunswick Moviebowl. The event was part of Feile 24. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. DJ Provai with his mates Naoise and Liam Og arriving for Sunday's homecoming screening of 'Kneecap' at Brunswick Moviebowl. The event was part of Feile 24. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
DJ Provai with his mates Naoise and Liam Og arriving for Sunday's homecoming screening of 'Kneecap' at Brunswick Moviebowl. The event was part of Feile 24. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.