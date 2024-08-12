Queuing up for a photo with DJ Provai before Sunday's screening of 'Kneecap' at the Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry.Queuing up for a photo with DJ Provai before Sunday's screening of 'Kneecap' at the Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry.
Queuing up for a photo with DJ Provai before Sunday's screening of 'Kneecap' at the Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry.

In Pictures: DJ Próvaí from Kneecap held a special homecoming screening of their acclaimed new film ‘Kneecap’ in Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:59 GMT
Kneecap member known as ‘DJ Próvaí’ held a screening of the rap trio's recent self-titled movie, taking time out to take pictures with fans.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Father and daughter Damien and Bronagh Gallagher get a photo with DJ Provai on Sunday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

1. Father and daughter Damien and Bronagh Gallagher get a photo with DJ Provai on Sunday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Father and daughter Damien and Bronagh Gallagher get a photo with DJ Provai on Sunday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
PHOTO OPP!. . . .Queuing up for a photo with DJ Provai before Sunday's screening of 'Kneecap' at the Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry on Sunday evening. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. PHOTO OPP!. . . .Queuing up for a photo with DJ Provai before Sunday's screening of 'Kneecap' at the Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry on Sunday evening. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

PHOTO OPP!. . . .Queuing up for a photo with DJ Provai before Sunday's screening of 'Kneecap' at the Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry on Sunday evening. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
DJ Provai pictured on his arrival for Sunday's homecoming screening of Kneecap at Brunswick Moviebowl. The event was part of Feile 24. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. DJ Provai pictured on his arrival for Sunday's homecoming screening of Kneecap at Brunswick Moviebowl. The event was part of Feile 24. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

DJ Provai pictured on his arrival for Sunday's homecoming screening of Kneecap at Brunswick Moviebowl. The event was part of Feile 24. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
DJ Provai with his mates Naoise and Liam Og arriving for Sunday's homecoming screening of 'Kneecap' at Brunswick Moviebowl. The event was part of Feile 24. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

4. DJ Provai with his mates Naoise and Liam Og arriving for Sunday's homecoming screening of 'Kneecap' at Brunswick Moviebowl. The event was part of Feile 24. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

DJ Provai with his mates Naoise and Liam Og arriving for Sunday's homecoming screening of 'Kneecap' at Brunswick Moviebowl. The event was part of Feile 24. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice