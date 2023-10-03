IN PICTURES: Enagh Seniors host Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Care

Congratulations to the Enagh Seniors group who held a successful Coffee Morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care recently.

An impressive total of £420.25 was raised as a result of the fundraising event, which was held in Strathfoyle Library.

Among the invited guests were Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Patricia Logue and local representatives.

Speaking afterwards, Mayor Logue praised the ‘great work in aid of a good cause at the Enagh Seniors group’s Macmillan coffee morning in Strathfoyle Library’.

"Well done to all who organised and took part, it’s events like this that make a big difference when it comes to raising vital funds for Cancer research,” Mayor Logue added.

1 . Macmillan Coffee Morning 2 Group pictured at the event. Conor McClean. Photo: Conor McClean Photo Sales

2 . Macmillan Coffee Morning 3 Group pictured at the Enagh Seniors' Coffee Morning at Strathfoyle Library. (Conor McClean) Photo: Conor McClean Photo Sales

3 . Macmillan Coffee Morning 4 Robert Murtland, Patricia Logue & Marie Coyle (Chair person for Enagh Seniors Group.jpg Photo: Conor McClean Photo Sales