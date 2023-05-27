IN PICTURES: First Holy Communions in Derry 2023

Pictured are primary school pupils from across Derry who have made their First Holy Communion in the city recently.
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography and Culmore Primary School.
1. Holy Communion Culmore Primary School.jpg
Culmore Primary School pupils Brooke Kelly, Kyra Martin and Emily-Mae Furey, who made their First Holy Communion on May 20 at Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, Steelstown. Fr Clerkin led the ceremony and the pupils' teacher is Mrs Mary Nash. Photo: Culmore PS
2. Pupils from Mrs. Aileen Mullan’s class at St. Brigid’s Primary School, Carnhill who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion at St. Brigid’s Church on Wednesday last. At front left is Mr. Mark Doherty, and at back from left, Ms. Ashleigh McGowan, Ms. Eimear McChrystal, Fr Sean O’Donnell, Ms. Molly Meehan, Mrs. Aileen Mullan, class teacher and Ms. Mary McCallion, Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. Pupils from Miss McDaid’s P4 Class at Greenhaw Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion on Friday last at St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill from Fr. Sean O’Donnell. Included in photo are Mr. Sean McLaughlin, Principal, Miss Devine,, Classroom Assistant and Miss McDaid, teacher. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Children from St. John’s Primary School, Derry pictured after receiving the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Daniel McFaul at St Mary’s Church, Creggan on Sunday morning. Included back from left are Miss Sarah Dooley, Mrs Deborah Cunningham, Ms Donna Toland, Fr Daniel McFaul, Mrs Rachel Doherty – Class Teacher, Mrs Feena McGowan and Mrs Geraldine O’Connor, Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
