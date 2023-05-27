IN PICTURES: First Holy Communions in Derry 2023

2 . Pupils from Mrs. Aileen Mullan’s class at St. Brigid’s Primary School, Carnhill who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion at St. Brigid’s Church on Wednesday last. At front left is Mr. Mark Doherty, and at back from left, Ms. Ashleigh McGowan, Ms. Eimear McChrystal, Fr Sean O’Donnell, Ms. Molly Meehan, Mrs. Aileen Mullan, class teacher and Ms. Mary McCallion, Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Pupils from Mrs. Aileen Mullan’s class at St. Brigid’s Primary School, Carnhill who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion at St. Brigid’s Church on Wednesday last. At front left is Mr. Mark Doherty, and at back from left, Ms. Ashleigh McGowan, Ms. Eimear McChrystal, Fr Sean O’Donnell, Ms. Molly Meehan, Mrs. Aileen Mullan, class teacher and Ms. Mary McCallion, Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography