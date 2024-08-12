IN PICTURES: Full House for Féile premiere of new film focusing on Tony 'Doc’ O'Doherty at Derry Féile

The talented footballer and community activist, who during an impressive career played for Derry City FC, Finn Harps, Coleraine FC, Dundalk FC and Ballymena United and also internationally, was born in the Brandywell in April 1947 and moved to Creggan as a child.

The new production by film maker Ruairi Campbell looks back on the man and his home place, and follows a string of other acclaimed productions by Féile, many of which can be viewed on the Derry Féile Youtube channel.

You can view them here: https://www.youtube.com/c/F%C3%A9ileMediaDerry

Tony O'Doherty pictured with Gerry Duddy and Nucker Tierney, Gareth Stewart, Feile Director and Ruairi Campbell, film producer, after Saturday's premiere. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Tony O'Doherty pictured with his family after Saturday's film premiere of 'The Doc' at Creggan Community Centre. The event was part of Feile 24. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The film screening.

Tony O'Doherty pictured with his brother Donal after Saturday's film premiere of 'The Doc' at Creggan Community Centre. The event was part of Feile 24. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

