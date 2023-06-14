Check out some of the great pictures of the day by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Burt Skills Day
Paul Gillespie, Burt GAA coach, gives the young players some tips and advice at the club's Skills Day on Sunday last. Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Burt GAA/Skills Fun Day
Conor Gartland, Burt and Donegal senior hurler, just about stays on his feet as three young Burt players try out the crash bag on Sunday. Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. Burt Skills Day
Shane McDaid, Burt GAA coach, gives the young players some tips and advice at the club's Skills Day on Sunday last. Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Burt GAC Skills/Fun Day
Burt coach Ciaran Kelly oversees a tug of war competition between two of the groups at the Burt GAC Skills/Fun Day on Sunday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography