Some young camogs get ready to test themselves at Burt Skills Day.

IN PICTURES: Fun and games at the Burt GAA Skills Day

By Jim McCafferty
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST

Check out some of the great pictures of the day by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Paul Gillespie, Burt GAA coach, gives the young players some tips and advice at the club's Skills Day on Sunday last.

Paul Gillespie, Burt GAA coach, gives the young players some tips and advice at the club's Skills Day on Sunday last. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Conor Gartland, Burt and Donegal senior hurler, just about stays on his feet as three young Burt players try out the crash bag on Sunday.

Conor Gartland, Burt and Donegal senior hurler, just about stays on his feet as three young Burt players try out the crash bag on Sunday. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Shane McDaid, Burt GAA coach, gives the young players some tips and advice at the club's Skills Day on Sunday last.

Shane McDaid, Burt GAA coach, gives the young players some tips and advice at the club's Skills Day on Sunday last. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Burt coach Ciaran Kelly oversees a tug of war competition between two of the groups at the Burt GAC Skills/Fun Day on Sunday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Burt coach Ciaran Kelly oversees a tug of war competition between two of the groups at the Burt GAC Skills/Fun Day on Sunday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

