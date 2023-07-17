In Pictures: Inishowen volunteer groups at the Donegal Volunteer Centre Volunteer Awards

The Donegal Volunteer Centre celebrated the exceptional efforts and dedication of local volunteers from across Donegal at its Annual Volunteer Awards, which took place on the July 13 in the Radisson Hotel in Letterkenny.

The event, organised by the Donegal Volunteer Centre, aims to recognise individuals and projects that have made a significant impact in their local community. This year, the Volunteer Awards honoured several outstanding projects that have demonstrated exceptional commitment and dedication to serving the Donegal community.

The awards saw 45 individual volunteers recognised for their outstanding contribution. Six project groups won awards with a further eight project groups receiving commendations from the judging panel.

The eight award-winning group projects are as follows: Malin Head Heritage Group; Maghery Senior Social Club; Sunflowers Guitar Ensemble; LYFS Letterkenny, Ukrainian Craft Group; Finn Valley Family Resource Centre and Donegal Dragons. The Ndlovu family also received a special recognition award.

Pictures by Clive Wasson.

1 . Shane McBride, , Donegal Volunteer Center, Marion McDonald, Don McGinley, Patrica Faulkner, Musical Memories Greencastle and Margaret Larkin, Community Development Manager, DLDC at the Annual Donegal Volunteer Awards in the Radisson Hotel Letterkenny on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson. Shane McBride, , Donegal Volunteer Center, Marion McDonald, Don McGinley, Patrica Faulkner, Musical Memories Greencastle and Margaret Larkin, Community Development Manager, DLDC at the Annual Donegal Volunteer Awards in the Radisson Hotel Letterkenny on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: Clive Wasson Photo Sales

2 . John Curran, Donegal Volunteer Center, Mary Doherty, Ellie Farren, Eleanor Lambe Lifeline Inishowenand Padraic Fingleton, CEO. DLDC at the Annual Donegal Volunteer Awards in the Radisson Hotel Letterkenny on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson. John Curran, Donegal Volunteer Center, Mary Doherty, Ellie Farren, Eleanor Lambe Lifeline Inishowen and Padraic Fingleton, CEO. DLDC at the Annual Donegal Volunteer Awards in the Radisson Hotel Letterkenny on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: Clive Wasson Photo Sales

3 . John Curran, Donegal Volunteer Center, David Simpson, George McGuinness, Pat Gill, Greencastle Community Development and Margaret Larkin, Community Development Manager, DLDC at the Annual Donegal Volunteer Awards in the Radisson Hotel Letterkenny on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson. John Curran, Donegal Volunteer Center, David Simpson, George McGuinness, Pat Gill, Greencastle Community Development and Margaret Larkin, Community Development Manager, DLDC at the Annual Donegal Volunteer Awards in the Radisson Hotel Letterkenny on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: Clive Wasson Photo Sales

4 . John Curran, Donegal Volunteer Center, George McGuinness, Greencastle Community Development and Margaret Larkin, Community Development Manager, DLDC at the Annual Donegal Volunteer Awards in the Radisson Hotel Letterkenny on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson. John Curran, Donegal Volunteer Center, George McGuinness, Greencastle Community Development and Margaret Larkin, Community Development Manager, DLDC at the Annual Donegal Volunteer Awards in the Radisson Hotel Letterkenny on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: Clive Wasson Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2