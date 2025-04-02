In Pictures: Inishowen's John McCarter awarded Donegal Person of the Year at Gala Ball

The charity recipient for the raffle on the night was the Lough Swilly RNLI which is a charity very close to John’s heart.

The Donegal Association in Dublin are celebrating 90 Years this year and it was extra special to be joined by Bríd Rogers who celebrated her 90th birthday recently.

John said it was a huge honour for him to accept the award and there is ‘something incredibly special about an award that comes from within the people you live, move and work with.’

He said that he has been blown away by the support and courtesy he has received locally since being announced as the Donegal Person of the Year and that this award is for the Peninsula of Inishowen. Pictures courtesy of the Donegal Association.

Kathleen Sheerin with her family enjoying the night.

John McCarter awarded Donegal Person of the Year for 2024.

Donegal Association Commitee with John and Breda McCarter.

Enjoying the night in the Bonnington Hotel.