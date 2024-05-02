Having lots of laughs waiting to board the Chat-tea train. Pictures provided by the Western Trust Communications DepartmentHaving lots of laughs waiting to board the Chat-tea train. Pictures provided by the Western Trust Communications Department
In Pictures: Latest Chat-tea train from Derry to Coleraine is a huge success

An amazing 110 people hopped aboard the popular Chat-Tea Train from the North West Transport Hub in Derry to Coleraine on Thursday, April 30.
By Laura Glenn
Published 2nd May 2024, 17:17 BST

Shona McEleney, Social Work Assistant, Glendermott Medical Practice, Waterside Health Centre, Derry expressed her delight with the largest number of passengers they’ve had so far attending the event.

She told how everyone was in great form and the feedback from passengers was very positive with many asking to continue these wonderful train journeys and potentially go further!

“Thank you once again to Translink for their continued support it really has been a fantastic initiative and we hope will continue to go from strength to strength.”

The Chat-tea trains are open to people aged 60+ who have their travel pass card. Entertainment was provided on the day by Lilliput Theatre Company and U3A Ukulele band.

Waiting on the Chat-tea train.

Waiting on the Chat-tea train.

There was lots of entertainment.

There was lots of entertainment.

Largest number of passengers hop on board the popular Chat-Tea Train!

Largest number of passengers hop on board the popular Chat-Tea Train!

Entertainment at the station.

Entertainment at the station.

