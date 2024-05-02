Shona McEleney, Social Work Assistant, Glendermott Medical Practice, Waterside Health Centre, Derry expressed her delight with the largest number of passengers they’ve had so far attending the event.

She told how everyone was in great form and the feedback from passengers was very positive with many asking to continue these wonderful train journeys and potentially go further!

“Thank you once again to Translink for their continued support it really has been a fantastic initiative and we hope will continue to go from strength to strength.”

The Chat-tea trains are open to people aged 60+ who have their travel pass card. Entertainment was provided on the day by Lilliput Theatre Company and U3A Ukulele band.

