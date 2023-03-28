IN PICTURES: Legacy bill opposition rally at Free Derry Corner

2 . Some of the attendance at the protest against the British government’s controversial Legacy Bill at Free Derry Wall on Monday evening. Organised by the Bloody Sunday Trust and the Pat Finucane Centre images of 269 victims of state violence were projected onto the Bogside’s iconic monument. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 02

