IN PICTURES: Legacy bill opposition rally at Free Derry Corner

Opposition to the government’s planned Legacy Bill was projected onto Free Derry Corner on Monday evening ahead of the bill’s next reading in Parliament.
Relatives of loved ones killed during the Troubles were among those in attendance at the event organised by the Bloody Sunday Trust and Pat Finucane Centre on Monday evening.
The British government’s legislation proposes a statute of limitations for all Troubles-related killings in line with a Conservative election manifesto pledge in 2019.
Images of 269 victims of state violence that were projected onto Free Derry Wall during the rally.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. John Kelly, Bloody Sunday Trust, speaking at the protest against the British government’s controversial Legacy Bill at Free Derry Wall on Monday evening. Organised by the Bloody Sunday Trust and the Pat Finucane Centre images of 269 victims of state violence were projected onto the Bogside’s iconic monument. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 05
John Kelly, Bloody Sunday Trust, speaking at the protest against the British government’s controversial Legacy Bill at Free Derry Wall on Monday evening. Organised by the Bloody Sunday Trust and the Pat Finucane Centre images of 269 victims of state violence were projected onto the Bogside’s iconic monument. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 05 Photo: George Sweeney
2. Some of the attendance at the protest against the British government’s controversial Legacy Bill at Free Derry Wall on Monday evening. Organised by the Bloody Sunday Trust and the Pat Finucane Centre images of 269 victims of state violence were projected onto the Bogside’s iconic monument. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 02
Some of the attendance at the protest against the British government’s controversial Legacy Bill at Free Derry Wall on Monday evening. Organised by the Bloody Sunday Trust and the Pat Finucane Centre images of 269 victims of state violence were projected onto the Bogside’s iconic monument. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 02 Photo: George Sweeney
3. A photograph of William McKinney, Derry Journal printer, murdered on Bloody Sunday on 30 January 1972 was among the images of 269 victims of state violence projected onto Free Derry Wall during Monday evening’s protest against the British government’s controversial Legacy Bill. The protest was organised by the Bloody Sunday Trust and the Pat Finucane Centre. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 07
A photograph of William McKinney, Derry Journal printer, murdered on Bloody Sunday on 30 January 1972 was among the images of 269 victims of state violence projected onto Free Derry Wall during Monday evening’s protest against the British government’s controversial Legacy Bill. The protest was organised by the Bloody Sunday Trust and the Pat Finucane Centre. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 07 Photo: George Sweeney
4. Former Noraid publicity director Martin Galvin pictured at the protest against the British government’s controversial Legacy Bill held at Free Derry Wall on Monday evening. Organised by the Bloody Sunday Trust and the Pat Finucane Centre images of 269 victims of state violence were projected onto the Bogside’s iconic monument. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 06
Former Noraid publicity director Martin Galvin pictured at the protest against the British government’s controversial Legacy Bill held at Free Derry Wall on Monday evening. Organised by the Bloody Sunday Trust and the Pat Finucane Centre images of 269 victims of state violence were projected onto the Bogside’s iconic monument. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 06 Photo: George Sweeney