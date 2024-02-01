News you can trust since 1772

IN PICTURES: Making St Brigid's crosses at Pilot's Row in Derry

Photos from Wednesday’s event at Pilot’s Row as local people got the chance to make their own St Brigid’s Crosses with instructor Brendan Farren ahead of St Brigid’s Day on February 1, 2023.
By George Sweeney
Published 1st Feb 2024, 04:22 GMT

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Carmel O’Neill, holding her completed St Brigid’s cross, pictured with weaver Brendan Farren and Arts Centre Coordinator Judi Logue on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Carmel O’Neill, holding her completed St Brigid’s cross, pictured with weaver Brendan Farren and Arts Centre Coordinator Judi Logue on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Carmel O’Neill, holding her completed St Brigid’s cross, pictured with weaver Brendan Farren and Arts Centre Coordinator Judi Logue on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Patricia Doherty, Carmel ONeill, Jamine Breslin and Colleen Coyle busy weaving St Brigids crosses at Eden Place Arts Centre on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Patricia Doherty, Carmel ONeill, Jamine Breslin and Colleen Coyle busy weaving St Brigids crosses at Eden Place Arts Centre on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Patricia Doherty, Carmel ONeill, Jamine Breslin and Colleen Coyle busy weaving St Brigids crosses at Eden Place Arts Centre on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Patricia McAdams shows her completed St Brigids cross, weaved from rushes, to instructor Brendan Farren at Eden Place Arts Centre on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Patricia McAdams shows her completed St Brigids cross, weaved from rushes, to instructor Brendan Farren at Eden Place Arts Centre on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Patricia McAdams shows her completed St Brigids cross, weaved from rushes, to instructor Brendan Farren at Eden Place Arts Centre on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Patricia Doherty weaves St Brigids cross at Eden Place Arts Centre on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Patricia Doherty weaves St Brigids cross at Eden Place Arts Centre on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Patricia Doherty weaves St Brigids cross at Eden Place Arts Centre on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page