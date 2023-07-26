News you can trust since 1772
Mayor Patricia Logue who hosted a civic reception for Irish Dancers, winners of the World Dancing competitions held in Killarney and Canada. Also included are family members and dance teachers. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
In Pictures: Mayor of Derry and Strabane hosts Civic Reception for World Irish Dance Champions

Mayor of Derry and Strabane Patricia Logue recently hosted a Civic Reception for the very worthy local World Irish Dance Champions.
By Tom Heaney
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:40 BST

See all the pictures here.

Photos by Tom Heaney (nwpresspics)

Mayor Patricia Logue presents a gift to Eibhlin McCallion, World Champion Irish Dancer. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Patricia Logue presents a gift to Eibhlin McCallion, World Champion Irish Dancer. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney

Mayor Patricia Logue presents a gift to Mia Carlin, World Champion Irish Dancer. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Patricia Logue presents a gift to Mia Carlin, World Champion Irish Dancer. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney

Mayor Patricia Logue presents a gift to Ava McDevitt, World Champion Irish Dancer. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Patricia Logue presents a gift to Ava McDevitt, World Champion Irish Dancer. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney

Mayor Patricia Logue presents a gift to Ryan Sheerin, World Champion Irish Dancer. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Patricia Logue presents a gift to Ryan Sheerin, World Champion Irish Dancer. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney

