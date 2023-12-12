Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, recently held separate receptions to recognise the exceptional talents of ‘Acoustronics’ and Jacob Laird.
Mayor Logue made a presentation to Professor Frank Lyons, Ulster University, and the musicians from Acoustronics during a reception in the Guildhall to recognise their recent internationally-acclaimed success.
Twelve years old Jacob Laird from Bready Ulster Scots Pipe Band was also recognised by the Mayor with his own reception after he was crowned Ulster, All Ireland and World Champion solo snare drum champion.
1. The Mayor, Patricia Logue in conversation with Paul O'Hagan, Ulster University at Monday night's reception for Acoustronic.
The Mayor, Patricia Logue in conversation with Paul O'Hagan, Ulster University at Monday night's reception for Acoustronic. Photo: Derry City and Strabane District Council
2. The Mayor addresses the members of Acoustronics during Monday night's reception in the Guildhall to recognise their recent internationally-acclaimed success.
The Mayor addresses the members of Acoustronics during Monday night's reception in the Guildhall to recognise their recent internationally-acclaimed success. Photo: Derry City and Strabane District Council
3. The Mayor, Patricia Logue making a presentation to Professor Frank Lyons, Ulster University, and the musicians from Acoustronics during Monday night's reception in the Guildhall to recognise their recent internationally-acclaimed success.
The Mayor, Patricia Logue making a presentation to Professor Frank Lyons, Ulster University, and the musicians from Acoustronics during Monday night's reception in the Guildhall to recognise their recent internationally-acclaimed success. Photo: Derry City and Strabane District Council
4. Twelve years old Jacob Laird from Bready Ulster Scots Pipe Band has been recognised by the Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue after he was crowned Ulster, All Ireland and World Champion solo snare drum champion. Pictured with Jacob are his mum and dad, Tanya and Ivor and grand parents Ann and Kenneth Scott. Picture Martin McKeown. 11.12.23
Twelve years old Jacob Laird from Bready Ulster Scots Pipe Band has been recognised by the Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue after he was crowned Ulster, All Ireland and World Champion solo snare drum champion. Pictured with Jacob are his mum and dad, Tanya and Ivor and grand parents Ann and Kenneth Scott. Picture Martin McKeown. 11.12.23 Photo: Picture Martin McKeown.