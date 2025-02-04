IN PICTURES: Mayor’s Our Guildhall, Our Space Youth Initiative in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th Feb 2025, 08:44 BST
Pictured is Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and the young people she hosted as part of the Mayor’s ‘Our Guildhall, Our Space’ youth initiative, which took place in the Guildhall on Friday night.

The event aimed to let young people occupy spaces that once felt out of reach, and was open to those aged from 12 to 20-years-old.

The Mayor was joined at the event by Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller. Also in attendance to provide entertainment on the night was Micky Doherty, Ritchie Remo and Red Bishop.

Musical Bingo - a popular event at Friday's 'Our Guildhall, Our Space.'

The group from Enagh Youth Forum pictured at the Mayor's 'Our Guildhall, Our Space' monthly event.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr with two of the young people in attendance at Friday's 'Our Guildhall, Our Space' event.

Some of the young ladies from Newbuildings Youth Club enjoying the refreshments on Friday night.

